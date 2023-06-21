France’s Canal+ has taken a significant stake in regional streamer Viu.

Canal+ is making a staggered investment of $300m in Viu, which has a presence in Asia, the Middle East, and South Africa and is backed by Hong Kong-based PCCW.

The deal sees Canal+ make an initial investment of $200m for a 26.1% stake in Viu. In addition to the $300m, a further investment option could see Canal+ lift its stake in Viu to 51%.

Viu has 12 million paid subscribers and offers advertising video on demand (AVoD) and subscription video on demand (SVoD) tiers and a range of Viu Originals in key markets.

In 2022, Viu recorded over $250m in revenue, a growth of 36% year over year.

Maxime Saada, Canal+ Group CEO, said: “Canal+ already has leading market positions in Europe and Africa. We are now looking forward to developing Asia as an additional growth engine for the group. Our investment in Viu is a major step towards achieving this goal. Viu is already a business with scale, with its hybrid AVoD and SVoD business model and focus on local content, it has all the ingredients to deliver superior growth and continue to be a leading service in the region and beyond.”