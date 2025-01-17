Space-set animation Mars Express, which bowed at Cannes and Annecy, has been picked up for UK release by nascent distributor Beam Films.

Beam will release the title theatrically in the UK in May.

French filmmaker Jérémie Périn’s debut feature is a detective thriller that explores the morality of artificial intelligence. It’s set in 2200 in space, where a private detective and her android partner are hired by a businessman to track down a hacker.

Léa Drucker And Daniel Njo Lobé voice the leads. Mk2 represents sales. GKids released in North America last year, while Gebeka Films distributed in France.

“Animation came as an obvious choice,” said director Périn. “It is a pertinent aesthetic choice in order to stage and question both the representation of the artificial life and the human form. It is also a logical economic choice when our goal is to create an entire imaginary world without having the wealth of Hollywood.”

London-based Beam Films launched last year, led by Ijaz Kato, whose background was in production companies SBX Studios and Whisper, and data engineering specialist John Kinson. Beam’s first cinema release was Sundance prize-winner Sujo.