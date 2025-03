The Cannes Film Festival has confirmed it will announce the Official Selection programme for the 78th edition on April 10, 2025 in Paris.

Iris Knobloch, president, and Thierry Frémaux, general delegate, will preside over the announcement at 11am (CEST).

This year’s festival will run May 13-24 with the Marche du Film running May 13-21.

Juliette Binoche is to preside over the competition jury.

No films have yet been confirmed for this year’s Cannes lineup.