US filmmaker Carson Lund’s Cannes Directors’ Fortnight title Eephus has landed sales across Asia, ahead of its screenings at the New York Film Festival and BFI London Film Festival, for Film Constellation.

The baseball comedy drama has sold to Japan (Transformer), Indonesia (Falcon) and India (BigTree), as well as to Encore for inflight/ships.

It has previously sold to Capricci for France and the Music Box Films for the US.

The New England-set comedy drama unfolds as a construction project looms over a small-town baseball field, leaving a pair of Sunday league teams to face off for the last time over the course of a day. The cast includes Keith William Richards, Wayne Diamond and Keith Poulson, with a voice cameo by celebrated director Frederick Wiseman.

Producers are Lund, Tyler Taormina, Michael Basta, and David Entin for Los Angeles-based Omnes Films. Co-producers are Gabe Klinger, Ola Byszuk, Michael Richter of US outfit A Major Production; Kyle Stroud of US company Carte Blanche; and ColdFeet Films in association with Through The Lens Entertainment in the US. Paris-based Nord-Ouest Films is the French co-producer.

“Unlike traditional sports films where the payoff is all about big dreams and tearful moments, Eephus’s unique charm lies in watching the simple joys of these middle-aged men, and the oddball community they’ve created for each other,” said the film’s Japanese distributor, Transformer, in a statement.