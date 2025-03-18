Harmony Korine has designed the poster for the 57th edition of Directors’ Fortnight, the independent sidebar of Cannes Film Festival.

The US indie filmmaker has created what Directors’ Fortnight describes as “a pop work that nods to the aesthetic of video games and its profusion of digital forms and colours.”

“The characters in the painting are called Twitchys. They are always lurking and playing. They are very happy to be at Cannes ☺️,” said Korine. Michel Welfringer did the graphic design for the poster.

The 2025 edition of Directors’ Fortnight will run from May 14-22, with Cannes taking place from May 13-24.

Last year Directors’ Fortnight presented its first official award since its creation in 1969, giving an audience award in partnership with the Chantal Akerman Foundation to Matthew Rankin’s Universal Language.

Korine has directed eight feature films, including 2007’s Mister Lonely which debuted in Un Certain Regard. He founded US production company EDGLRD in 2023.