France’s Association for the Diffusion of Independent Cinema (ACID) has unveiled the nine features it will showcase in its parallel Cannes section, running May 15-24. ACID focuses on films without French distributors and first features.

Comprising three documentaries and six fiction features, all the titles are world premieres.

The line-up includes Josh Mond’s It Doesn’t Matter starring Christopher Abbott and Jay Will. The US-French co-production follows the fortuitous relationship between an American man and a young filmmaker over the course of seven years. Mond’s debut feature James White premiered at Sundance in 2015 while his producing credits include Martha Marcy May Marlene.

Also selected is Guillaume Brac’s latest documentary, Ce N’est Qu’un Au Revoir (It’s Only Goodbye), exploring friendships between young adults in their final year at a French boarding school.

Benoît Sabatier and Happening screenwriter Marcia Romano co-direct Fotogenico about a grieving father who travels to his daughter’s home city of Marseilles to find out more about the life she led.

The line-up also includes Iair Said’s Most People Die On Sundays, about an “overweight, homosexual” 30-something who reluctantly returns home to Argentina to reconnect with his family and himself.

Four of the titles are debut features: Mona Convert’s documentary A Fireland about a family living in a forest; Maisam Ali’s In Retreat about a man avoiding his home town return; Kostis Charamountanis’ family drama Kyuka – Before Summer’s End; and Camila Beltrán’s religious drama Mi Bestia.

Rounding out ACID is Hélène Milano’s documentary Red Castle exploring a secondary school in the Goutte d’Or district of Paris.

A programming committee of 14 filmmakers chose this year’s selection. Filmmakers to have shown their early works in ACID include Kaouther Ben Hania, Claire Denis, Jim Cummings and Jude Radu.