Cannes Film Festival has released dual posters for its 78th edition – the first time the festival has ever had two official posters.

The posters use two images from Claude Lelouch’s 1966 feature A Man And A Woman, depicting an embrace between Anouk Aimée’s Anne and Jean-Louis Trintignant’s Jean-Louis from two sides.

“Because it is undoubtedly the 7th Art’s most famous embrace (“étreinte” in French, the anagram of “éternité”), because you can’t separate a man and a woman who love each other, because you can’t separate that Man from that Woman, the Festival de Cannes has chosen for the first time in its history to present a double official poster. A Man and a Woman. Side by side. Back together,” said the festival.

A Man And A Woman won the Cannes Grand Prix – then the festival’s main prize – jointly with The Birds, The Bees And The Italians. It went on to receive Golden Globes for best foreign-language film and actress in a drama for Aimée, and Oscars for best foreign-language film and original screenplay.

The romantic drama follows a young widow and widower who meet at their children’s boarding school and begin a relationship.

“During times that seem to want to separate, compartmentalize or subjugate, the Festival de Cannes wants to (re)unite; to bring bodies, hearts and souls closer together; to encourage freedom and portray movement in order to perpetuate it; to embody the whirlwind of life to celebrate it, again and again,” said the festival.

Trintignant died in 2022, aged 91; Aimée died last year, aged 92.

The 78th Cannes runs from May 13-24, with Juliette Binoche chairing the Competition jury. The lineup was unveiled earlier this month, with new features from Julia Ducournau, Ari Aster, Richard Linklater and Kelly Reichardt. Further titles are expected to be announced this week.