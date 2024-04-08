Cannes Film Festival has selected the first part of Kevin Costner’s Horizon, An American Saga as an out of Competition title for the 2024 festival.

The first part of the two-part film will play on Sunday, May 19. Part one is scheduled for release on June 28 this year, with part two scheduled for August 16, both through Warner Bros.

Costner has previously said he wants to make four Horizon films, with work reportedly underway already on parts three and four.

Set during the American Civil War, Horizon, An American Saga depicts the expansion of the American West. Costner wrote the two-part film with Jon Baird; Costner also stars in the project alongside Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington and Jena Malone.

It marks Costner’s first return to Cannes since 2003, when he premiered another western title, Open Range.

Describing his new film as “a story that began 35 years ago”, Costner said, “It’s been 20 years since I’ve had the pleasure of being on the Croisette. I’ve been waiting for the right time to return and I’m proud to say that this time has come.”

The full Cannes lineup will be announced this Thursday, April 11.