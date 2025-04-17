Exclusive: France’s The Party Film Sales has acquired international sales rights to Cannes Un Certain Regard title Once Upon A Time In Gaza, with MAD Solutions taking sales and distribution rights for the MENA region.

Dulac Distribution has acquired French distribution rights on the film, which is produced by Rani Massalha, Marie Legrand et Muriel Merlin for Les Films du Tambour and Rashid Abdelhamid for Made in Palestine Project.

Once Upon A Time In Gaza is the third feature from Gaza-born brothers Arab Nasser and Tarzan Nasser. The film tells the story of Yahya, a young student who forges a friendship with Osama, a charismatic restaurant owner. They begin selling drugs while delivering falafel sandwiches; but soon are forced to deal with a corrupt police officer.

Nader Bad Alhay, Ramzi Maqdisi and Majd Eid lead the cast. The film was co-produced with Germany’s Riva Filmproduktion & Red Balloons, Portugal’s Ukbar Filmes and Jordan’s Jordan Pioneers Multimedia & Slate Films Services in association with AA Films, Cocoon Films, Radio e Televisao, and Kometa with the support of Eurimages, Aide Aux Cinémas du Monde CNC, MOIN Film Fund, ICA, the Jordan Film Fund and Ciclic.

“Once Upon A Time In Gaza is both a dark comedy and a Western, navigating on a fine line between absurdity and realism, always unexpectedly,” said Estelle de Araujo and Samuel Blanc, co-heads of sales at The Party Film Sales. “We feel the Nasser brothers’ strong and creative vision deserves a wide theatrical exposure.”

MAD Solutions handled MENA rights on the Nasser brothers’ second feature Gaza Mon Amour in 2020; and collaborated with The Party Film Sales on Karim Bensalah’s Red Sea 2023 title Six Feet Over.

“This is an opportune moment for us to work with successful partners, particularly as Once Upon A Time In Gaza offers a unique Western perspective on Gaza in 2007, bridging the past and present,” said MAD Solutions co-founders and managing partners Alaa Karkouti and Maher Diab.

The company has three titles in Un Certain Regard this year, with Morad Mostafa’s Aisha Can’t Fly Away and Erige Sehiri’s Promised Sky also on its slate.

Dulac also previously distributed Gaza mon amour in France. “With its endearing characters, distinctive direction, and original, offbeat tone, the film confirms the Nasser brothers’ singular artistic voice,” said a Dulac statement on Once Upon A Time In Gaza.

Recent titles on The Party Film Sales slate include Kaouther Ben Hania’s Four Daughters, Runar Runarsson’s When The Light Breaks and Arnaud Dufeys and Charlotte Devillers’ We Believe You.