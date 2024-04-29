Trinity CineAsia has acquired UK and Ireland rights to Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In, the Hong Kong period action drama that will screen at Cannes next month, in a deal with Media Asia.

Directed by Soi Cheang, the highly anticipated feature is set to be released in Hong Kong and China on May 1 before it plays in the Midnight Screenings section of Cannes. An opening date in the UK and Ireland has yet to be announced but Trinity CineAsia said it is “scheduled for release across cinemas nationwide soon after” the festival, which runs May 14-25.

Distribution deals were previously announced with Palion Pictures for Germany and Well Go USA for North America.

Set in British Colonial Hong Kong in the 1980s, the story follows a troubled youth named Chan as he accidentally enters the infamous Kowloon Walled City – a dangerous Chinese enclave riddled with gang crime and corruption. He soon discovers order amidst the chaos and learns important life lessons from the inhabitants as they resist an invasion.

The cast includes rising stars Raymond Lam (Detective vs Sleuths), Terrance Lau (Anita), Tony Wu (The Lyricist Wannabe) and German Cheung (Raging Fire), opposite established stars Louis Koo (Paradox), Philip Ng (Birth Of The Dragon) and Sammo Hung (Ip Man 2), who received a lifetime achievement honour at the Hong Kong Film Awards (HKFA) earlier this month.

Producers are John Chong (Infernal Affairs) and Wilson Yip (Ip Man).

Macau-born filmmaker Cheang was awarded best director at this year’s HKFAs for murder mystery Mad Fate and is also known for Limbo, Dog Bite Dog and The Monkey King franchise. Both Mad Fate and Limbo premiered at the Berlinale in 2023 and 2021 respectively.

Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In is adapted from manga series City Of Darkness by Andy Seto, which is based on a novel written by Yuyi, and was reportedly filmed on a production budget of around $40m, making it one of the most expensive Hong Kong productions to date.

The fight design is handled by stunt coordinator and frequent Donnie Yen collaborator Kenji Tanigaki, whose credits include Raging Fire and Sakra.

Recent releases by Asian cinema specialist Trinity CineAsia include crime epic The Goldfinger, starring Tony Leung and Andy Lau; award-winning drama The Lyricist Wannabe; and action caper We 12, starring all 12 members of Cantopop boy band Mirror.