The Larrieu brothers’ Cannes melodrama Jim’s Story has sold to multiple territories as it enjoys a strong opening in its first week in French cinemas for Pyramide Distribution.

Pyramide International has sold the film to Filmin in Spain, JMH in Switzerland, K-Films in Quebec, Panda in Austria, Paradiso in Benelux, Beta Film in Bulgaria, Falcon in Indonesia, and Nachson in Israel.

After debuting as a Cannes Premiere, Jim’s Story was released on August 14 and has sold 143,016 tickets (approximately €1.1m) in its first week in theatres, a strong opening for an arthouse title particularly during an August holiday week in the country.

The latest film from directing duo Arnaud and Jean-Marie Larrieu based on Pierric Bailey’s novel of the same name focuses on a family living in the Jura mountains whose lives are shaken up following the return of the son’s biological father.

Karim Leklou, Laetitia Dosch, Bertrand Belin and Sara Giraudeau star in the film produced by SBS Productions.

Pyramide has also sold Agathe Riedinger’s Cannes drama Wild Diamond widely. Buyers include Impacto for Latin America, Alambique in Portugal, New Cinema in Israel, Bonfilms in Brazil, Another World in Norway, Filmbazar in Denmark, Njuta in Sweden, New Horizons in Poland, Voodoo in Romania, Vertigo for the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary, Kino Pavasaris in the Baltics, Falcon in Indonesia, Universal Distribution in CIS, and Fivia for the former Yugoslavia.

Previously announced deals include Strand Releasing in North America, Wild Bunch Germany for German-speaking territories, Caramel in Spain, Filmcoopi in Switzerland, September Film in Benelux, Academy Two in Italy, Beta Film in Bulgaria and Mars Production in Turkey.

Produced by Priscilla Bertin of Silex Films, Wild Diamond is about a young woman obsessed with beauty and the quest for fame who sets out to earn a spot on a reality TV show. It is headed to French cinemas on November 20 via Pyramide Distribution.