Strand Releasing has acquired North American rights to Carol Morley’s Typist Artist Pirate King from Metro International.

Strand previously handled Morley’s 2012 title Dreams Of A Life.

Typist Artist Pirate King had its world premiere at the Tallinn Black Nights festival in 2023 and it went on to play Glasgow and Galway film festivals.

It will now screen at festivals in North America in 2025 ahead of its theatrical release in the territory.

Monica Dolan stars as forgotten artist Audrey Amiss alongside Kelly Macdonald in an imagined road trip using real dialogue from Amiss’ letters and diaries.

Typist Artist Pirate King is produced by Cairo Cannon of Cannon and Morley Productions. Ameenah Ayub Allen. Jane Campion, Anne Sheehan and Reno Antoniades are among the executive producers.

The film was released in the UK in October 2023 via Modern Films.

“Dreams Of A Life was such an amazing experience, and Typist Artist Pirate King again captures the life of a person to give enlightenment to audiences,” said Jon Gerrans, co-president of Strand Releasing,