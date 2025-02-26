Taron Egerton airport thriller Carry On was the most-viewed film in the second half of 2024 on Netflix on 137m views, while Oscar contender Emilia Pérez is way down the list on 1.5m views.

Jaques Audiard’s beleaguered musical enters Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony on a field-leading 13 nominations and ranked 1,778th out of 8,686 features viewed from July to December last year.

Netflix’s other Oscar-nominated feature, Pablo Larrain’s Maria starring Angelina Jolie as the celebrated opera diva Maria Callas, drew 800,000 views. Ed Lachman is in contention for the cinematography award.

According to Netflix’s ’What We Watched’ report published on Wednesday (February 26), Mark Wahlberg-Halle Berry thriller The Union was second behind Carry On on 131m, followed by Jeremy Saulnier’s thriller Rebel Ridge on 129m, and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F on 97m.

Ten of the top 25 films were animation, led by licensed titles The Grinch on 67m, Trolls Band Together on 61m, and Sing on 58m. Netflix Original That Christmas drew 60m views.

Overall, film and TV not in the English language accounted for nearly one-third of all that was viewed on the platform during the period. Squid Game Season 2 dominated series on 87m views, despite debuting on December 26. November’s live Jake Paul-Mike Tyson boxing match drew 49m.

Norwegian tsunami drama series La Palma was the most-viewed non-English language series on 52m views, followed by Mexican tragedy series The Accident and France’s werewolf fantasy comedy Family Pack on 41m each. One Hundred Years Of Solitude, the Colombian adaptation of Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s novel, drew 9m views.

Turning to non-English language features, South Korean action comedies Officer Black Belt and Mission: Cross drew 40m and 23m views, respectively, while Indian thrillers Maharaja and Do Patti drew 25m and 20m, respectively.

In total, subscribers watched more than 94bn hours. That marked a 5% year-on-year increase in viewership, which is calculated by dividing total hours viewed by runtime. Netflix said going forward it will publish engagement reports alongside second and fourth quarter earnings.

Netflix said no single title accounted for more than 1% of total viewing on Netflix, a statistic the streamer uses to highlight its broad range of film and television.