Cate Blanchett will receive the Toronto International Film Festival Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award at the 49th edition of the festival in September.

Blanchett will participate in an ‘in conversation’ session at the festival, looking at her career which includes eight Oscar nominations and two wins, for best supporting actress for The Aviator and best actress for Blue Jasmine.

The Share Her Journey award was created in 2022 to “address gender parity in the film industry, to champion women at every stage of their creative journey, and to shine a spotlight on women creators making a significant difference in the industry”, according to the festival.

The previous recipients are Michelle Yeoh and Patricia Arquette.

Blanchett joins previously announced honorary awardees at the 2024 festival including David Cronenberg, receiving the Norman Jewison Career Achievement Award; and Amy Adams, receiving the TIFF Tribute Performer Award.

“Cate’s passion for the transformative power of storytelling, and her commitment to breaking down barriers for women, align with the goals of our Share Her Journey initiative,” said TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey.