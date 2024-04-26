French film industry veteran Cécile Gaget has been named CEO of Carrousel Studios, the joint venture production company launched in March by Lupin star Omar Sy, Fast X filmmaker Louis Letterier and Pulse Films CEO Thomas Benksi.

Gaget will be based in Paris and will officially take on her new role on May 1 “to create and produce high end and bold content for a global audience,” she said in a statement. Her duties include helping to bolster the company’s local and global production slate, foster partnerships and oversee development, production, financing and distribution strategies.

Carrousel Studios aims to be an artists-first independent European studio focused on producing commercial films and prestige series for international audiences. “Our goal is to create a home for talent, both emerging and established, looking to make passion projects in the most efficient and rewarding manner, both creatively and financially, and we believe Cecile will help us achieve it,” said Sy, Leterrier and Benski.

Gaget joins froms the Wild Bunch Group where she was head of film. She worked to pivot the company’s activities to local production and its French theatrical slate to more mainstream titles including box-office hit The Boy And The Heron.

Before that, she worked as president of international production and distribution at Anglo-French producer-financier Anton and also led its acquisitions team.

Gaget spent a decade at French studio Gaumont where she oversaw international distribution, acquisitions, English and local-language production and international remakes in addition to setting up a US film division and working on such titles as French box-office sensation The Intouchables, Only God Forgives, and The Neon Demon.