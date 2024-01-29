UK public service broadcaster Channel 4 has unveiled a suite of radical changes in an effort to cut costs and become a digital-first, streaming-focused broadcaster.

Headcount will reduce by 18%, which will result in around 200 redundancies and the closure of approximately 40 unfilled roles. The reduction will return the workforce to 2021 levels, when the number of employees was 1,044.

In the next few years, Channel 4 will move out of its iconic London headquarters on Horseferry Road in Victoria, where Film4 is also based. This is in line with Channel 4’s target of having 600 roles based in the nations and regions.

Channel 4 is also radically reshaping its commissioning departments, with film commissioning merging with the drama department, in an effort to encourage talent to work across platforms.

It is not yet known what the commissioning changes will mean for the Film4 team, where it will be based and how it will be impacted by redundancies.

Film4 chair Daniel Battsek is set to depart Film4 after eight years in March and plans to be based out of the US. This is understood to be for personal reasons and not driven by cuts at the broadcaster.

“While getting ourselves into the right shape for the future is without doubt the right action to take, it does involve making difficult decisions. I am very sad that some of our excellent colleagues will lose their jobs because of the changes ahead. But the reality of the rapid downshift in the UK economy and advertising market demand that we must change structurally,” said Alex Mahon, chief executive of Channel 4, in a statement.

“As we shift our centre of gravity from linear to digital our proposals will focus cost reductions on legacy activity. In preparing for a new digital-first future, I hope we can make Channel 4 simpler – for staff and our suppliers – and create a more efficient, inclusive and high performing organisation.”