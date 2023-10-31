Paris-based sales outfit Charades has acquired international rights excluding Asia and Latin America to Anime title Sylvanian Families The Movie: A Gift From Freya.

It is the first feature film about Japanese animal IP Sylvanian Families and is kicking off sales at the AFM. Charades is using the title Calico Critters when talking to North American buyers.

Kazuya Konaka directs from a script by Hirotoshi Kobayashi.

The children’s toys were launched in Japan in 1985 by Epoch and the franchise has since been adapted to several animated series and video games.

The film takes place during the annual Star Festival in Sylvanian Village. As everyone eagerly awaits the event, Chocolate Rabbit girl Freya starts to worry about finding her mother a birthday gift and preparing the festival’s main event: The ‘Tree of the Year.’ She must find a solution to make both her mother and her friends happy.

The film is produced by Japanese animation studio Frebari alongside the ‘Sylvanian Families The Movie’ Production Committee (sic) based on an original concept by Epoch.

Aeon Entertainment will release the film in Japan on November 23.