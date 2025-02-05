Paris-based Charades has acquired international sales rights for Kasper Kalle’s debut feature No Rest For The Wicked about a fisherman on the isolated Faroe Islands in 1862 who falls for a rugged whaler.

The project was recently presented as a work in progress at Goteborg Film Festival’s Nordic Film market and is now in post-production.

Pilou Asbæk, Egor Venned, Sofia Nolsøe, Kjartan Hansen and Johannes Haukur star in the film that was shot in the Faroe Islands in summer 2024.

The film is produced by Lars Bredo Rahbek under SF Studios, the leading film production house in the Nordic region, co-produced by the Faroe Islands’ Outlier Projects, and Iceland’s Truenorth, in association with the Danish and Faroese Film Institutes and Nordisk Film and TV Fond.

Kalle previously directed Christian IV - The Last Journey, a microbudget experiment through a Danish Film Institute grant that played in select local cinemas.

“Kasper’s unique and super romantic horror vision matched the stunning, rarely-seen vistas of the Faroe Islands perfectly,” said Bredo Rahbek.

Charades will launch sales for the film at EFM where its slate also includes Brendan Canty’s Generation opener Christy about brothers reconciling in Cork, Yoshitoshi Shinomiya’s animation New Dawn now in production, and completed films Dominik Moll’s police thriller Case 137 starring Lea Drucker, and Samuel Theis’ courtroom drama I Swear.