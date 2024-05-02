The Fall Of Sir Douglas Weatherford, the debut feature from Scottish filmmaker Seán Dunn, has been boarded by France’s Charades for international sales, excluding UK and Ireland. Mubi will release the film theatrically in the UK and Ireland.

Screen can also exclusively reveal a first-look image.

Ozark’s Peter Mullan and The Greatest Showman’s Gayle Rankin star in the Scotland-shot dark comedy, which was produced by Alex Polunin for the UK’s Ossian Pictures, Scott Macaulay for New York-based Forensic Films and Jennifer Monks for UK outfit The Fold, and developed with BBC Film which co-financed the project alongside the BFI Filmmaking Fund, BBC Scotland and Screen Scotland.

Kenneth (Mullan) works in the Arberloch visitors centre as a tour guide, dressing up as the town’s most notable historical figure, Sir Douglas Weatherford, an 18th-century philosopher and inventor who Kenneth proudly claims as his ancestor. When the village becomes the base of a big-budget fantasy TV show, the show’s costumed fans descend on the town, leading Kenneth’s sanity start to crumble as obsession takes hold.

Further cast includes Jakob Oftebro, Sid Sagar and Lewis MacDougall.

Edinburgh-born Dunn’s previous credits include short British By The Grace Of God which premiered at Locarno, and Venice premiere Kingdom Come.

“We’ve been impressed with Sean’s previous work in his short movies,” said Charades co-founder Carole Baraton. “The precise and special tone he achieves, which perfectly captures dark comedy, is rare to find. We trust that Sir Douglas will deliver perfectly in that vein, especially with the support of the amazing Peter Mullan.”