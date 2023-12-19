The Producers Guild of America (PGA) will honour Macro CEO Charles D. King with the 2024 Milestone Award “for his immeasurable contribution to the film industry” at the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards on February 25, 2024.

The Milestone Award recognises producers or production teams that have made historic contributions to the entertainment industry. Warner Bros picture group co-heads Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy received the award this year, and prior recipients include James Cameron, George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy, Steven Spielberg, and Alfred Hitchcock.

As a producer and financier, King’s credits include Judas And The Black Messiah – which made King, fellow producers Ryan Coogler and Shaka King, who was also writer and co-director, the first ever all-Black team of producers nominated for an Oscar – and this year’s Netflix release They Cloned Tyrone.

Since establishing Macro in 2015 the company has earned 15 Academy Award nominations. Prior to that King was senior agent and the first Black partner in the history of William Morris Endeavor.

“Charles King’s achievements in our industry are undeniable whether as an agent representing important voices or as the producer responsible for the growing empire that is Macro, a multi-platform media company that represents the voice and perspectives of Black people and persons of color,” said PGA presidents Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line, adding: “He continues to trailblaze with his invaluable contributions via his creative storytelling and we are proud to honor him.”

King said, “To be acknowledged for this accomplishment and stand among the luminaries of our industry is both incredibly humbling and a profound honor. I launched Macro nine years ago with the mission of amplifying the voices and perspectives of persons of colour. I’m so proud of my colleagues and the extraordinary producers, filmmakers and artists that I have had the honor of working with over the years – together we’ve shaped Macro into a force in the industry.”