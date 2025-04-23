Charles Melton and Sophie Thatcher are set to star in Nicolas Winding Refn’s Her Private Hell for Neon Pictures.

Kristine Froseth, best known for The Bucaneers, and Bottoms star

Havana Rose Liu have also been cast in the feature. Neon is co-financing and distributing.

Refn and Neon announced the project on social media today (April 23), describing it as “something groovy”.

Plot details are under wraps but the Danish director recently said his next film would shoot in Tokyo, Japan and would involve ”lots of glitter, sex, and violence”.

Her Private Hell marks Refn’s first feature since 2016’s The Neon Demon. The director has more recently directed several TV series, including Amazon’s Too Old To Die Young and Netflix’s Copenhagen Cowboy.