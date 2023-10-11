Charlotte Wells’ Aftersun leads the nominations for the Bafta Scotland Awards 2023, recognised in five categories: actor film, actress film, director fiction, feature film and writer film/television.
The UK-US co-production has acting nominations for Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio, with Corio becoming the youngest-ever nominee at Bafta Scotland.
Wells receives the other three nominations, with producers Mark Ceryak, Amy Jackson, Barry Jenkins and Adele Romanski nominated alongside her for feature film.
Aftersun previously received four nominations at the Bafta Film Awards earlier this year, winning one – outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer.
The other two Bafta Scotland feature film nominees are Jono McLeod’s Glasgow school documentary My Old School, and Hazan Nazer’s Iran-set drama Winners.
The nominations have been unveiled for 15 categories across both film and television. Television acting nominees include Brian Cox for Succession, and Vinette Robinson for Six Four.
The ceremony will take place in Glasgow on Sunday, November 19, hosted by Edith Bowman; and will be available to watch on Bafta’s YouTube channel.
Winners at last year’s Bafta Scotland Awards included Jack Lowden, receiving actor film for Benediction; and Dying To Divorce, winner of the feature film award.
Bafta Scotland 2023 nominations
Actor Film
James Cosmo - My Sailor, My Love
Paul Mescal - Aftersun
Chinaza Uche - A Good Person
Actress Film
Frankie Corio - Aftersun
Lucy Halliday - Blue Jean
Sally Hawkins - The Lost King
Actor Television
Brian Cox - Succession
Tony Curran - Mayflies
Lewis Gribben - Somewhere Boy
Conor McCarron - Dog Days
Actress Television
Izuka Hoyle - Big Boys
Ashley Jensen - Mayflies
Lauren Lyle - Karen Pirie
Vinette Robinson - Six Four
Director Factual
Jono McLeod - My Old School
Alice McMahon-Major - Three Mothers, Two Babies And A Scandal
Matt Pinder - The Hunt For The World’s End Killers
Director Fiction
Jon S. Baird – Tetris
Gareth Bryn - Karen Pirie
Charlotte Wells - Aftersun
Entertainment
Frankie Boyle’s Farewell To The Monarchy Production Team – Two Rivers Media/Channel 4
Richard Osman’s House Of Games Tamara Gilder, Breid McLoone, John Smith, Gemma Whitford - Remarkable Tv/Bbc Two
Susan Calman’s Grand Day Out Production Team – Iwc Media/Channel 5
Factual Series
Fred West: The Glasgow Girls Production Team – Iwc Media/Sky Crime
The Women Who Changed Modern Scotland Production Team – Two Rivers Media/Bbc Scotland
Three Mothers, Two Babies And A Scandal Alice Mcmahon-Major, Nicole Kleeman, Vari Innes, Naomi Buchanan – Firecrest Films/Amazon Prime Video
Feature Film
Aftersun - Charlotte Wells, Mark Ceryak, Amy Jackson, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski
My Old School - Jono Mcleod, John Archer, Olivia Lichtenstein, Berny Mcgurk
Winners - Hassan Nazer, Nadira Murray, Paul Welsh, Arash Seifie Jamadi
Features
Designing The Hebrides Production Team – Dsp/Bbc Scotland
Kirstie And Phil’s Love It Or List It Kirstie Allsopp, Phil Spencer, Laura Harding, Jonny Wharton – Raise The Roof Productions/Channel 4
The Yorkshire Auction House Craig Hunter, John Redshaw, Diccon Green, Sarah Forster – Stv Studios/Really
Single Documentary
The Mysterious Mr Lagerfeld Michael Waldman, Lorraine Mckechnie, David G Hill, Calum Leslie – Finestripe Productions/Bbc Two
The Snowman: The Film That Changed Christmas Production Team – Two Rivers Media/Channel 4
War And Justice: The Case Of Marine A Production Team – Two Rivers Media, Uppercut Films/Channel 4
Specialist Factual
Becoming Frida Kahlo James Rogan, Mark Hedgecoe, Nancy Bornat, Louise Lockwood - Rogan Productions/Bbc One
Imagine… Douglas Stuart: Love, Hope And Grit Linda Sands, Tanya Hudson, Alan Yentob, Ed Horne - Bbc Studios/Bbc One
What Killed The Whale? Production Team - Stv Studios/Channel 4
Television Scripted
Guilt Production Team - Expectation North, Happy Tramp North/Bbc Scotland
Karen Pirie Production Team - World Productions/Itv
Mayflies Claire Mundell, Brian Kaczynski, Andrea Gibb, Peter Mackie Burns - Synchronicity Films/Bbc One
Writer Film/Television In Partnership With Screen Scotland
Neil Forsyth - The Gold
Charlotte Wells - Aftersun
Krysty Wilson-Cairns - The Good Nurse
