Charlotte Wells’ Aftersun leads the nominations for the Bafta Scotland Awards 2023, recognised in five categories: actor film, actress film, director fiction, feature film and writer film/television.

The UK-US co-production has acting nominations for Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio, with Corio becoming the youngest-ever nominee at Bafta Scotland.

Wells receives the other three nominations, with producers Mark Ceryak, Amy Jackson, Barry Jenkins and Adele Romanski nominated alongside her for feature film.

Aftersun previously received four nominations at the Bafta Film Awards earlier this year, winning one – outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer.

The other two Bafta Scotland feature film nominees are Jono McLeod’s Glasgow school documentary My Old School, and Hazan Nazer’s Iran-set drama Winners.

The nominations have been unveiled for 15 categories across both film and television. Television acting nominees include Brian Cox for Succession, and Vinette Robinson for Six Four.

The ceremony will take place in Glasgow on Sunday, November 19, hosted by Edith Bowman; and will be available to watch on Bafta’s YouTube channel.

Winners at last year’s Bafta Scotland Awards included Jack Lowden, receiving actor film for Benediction; and Dying To Divorce, winner of the feature film award.

Bafta Scotland 2023 nominations

Actor Film

James Cosmo - My Sailor, My Love

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

Chinaza Uche - A Good Person

Actress Film

Frankie Corio - Aftersun

Lucy Halliday - Blue Jean

Sally Hawkins - The Lost King

Actor Television

Brian Cox - Succession

Tony Curran - Mayflies

Lewis Gribben - Somewhere Boy

Conor McCarron - Dog Days

Actress Television

Izuka Hoyle - Big Boys

Ashley Jensen - Mayflies

Lauren Lyle - Karen Pirie

Vinette Robinson - Six Four

Director Factual

Jono McLeod - My Old School

Alice McMahon-Major - Three Mothers, Two Babies And A Scandal

Matt Pinder - The Hunt For The World’s End Killers

Director Fiction

Jon S. Baird – Tetris

Gareth Bryn - Karen Pirie

Charlotte Wells - Aftersun

Entertainment

Frankie Boyle’s Farewell To The Monarchy Production Team – Two Rivers Media/Channel 4

Richard Osman’s House Of Games Tamara Gilder, Breid McLoone, John Smith, Gemma Whitford - Remarkable Tv/Bbc Two

Susan Calman’s Grand Day Out Production Team – Iwc Media/Channel 5

Factual Series

Fred West: The Glasgow Girls Production Team – Iwc Media/Sky Crime

The Women Who Changed Modern Scotland Production Team – Two Rivers Media/Bbc Scotland

Three Mothers, Two Babies And A Scandal Alice Mcmahon-Major, Nicole Kleeman, Vari Innes, Naomi Buchanan – Firecrest Films/Amazon Prime Video

Feature Film

Aftersun - Charlotte Wells, Mark Ceryak, Amy Jackson, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski

My Old School - Jono Mcleod, John Archer, Olivia Lichtenstein, Berny Mcgurk

Winners - Hassan Nazer, Nadira Murray, Paul Welsh, Arash Seifie Jamadi

Features

Designing The Hebrides Production Team – Dsp/Bbc Scotland

Kirstie And Phil’s Love It Or List It Kirstie Allsopp, Phil Spencer, Laura Harding, Jonny Wharton – Raise The Roof Productions/Channel 4

The Yorkshire Auction House Craig Hunter, John Redshaw, Diccon Green, Sarah Forster – Stv Studios/Really

Single Documentary

The Mysterious Mr Lagerfeld Michael Waldman, Lorraine Mckechnie, David G Hill, Calum Leslie – Finestripe Productions/Bbc Two

The Snowman: The Film That Changed Christmas Production Team – Two Rivers Media/Channel 4

War And Justice: The Case Of Marine A Production Team – Two Rivers Media, Uppercut Films/Channel 4

Specialist Factual

Becoming Frida Kahlo James Rogan, Mark Hedgecoe, Nancy Bornat, Louise Lockwood - Rogan Productions/Bbc One

Imagine… Douglas Stuart: Love, Hope And Grit Linda Sands, Tanya Hudson, Alan Yentob, Ed Horne - Bbc Studios/Bbc One

What Killed The Whale? Production Team - Stv Studios/Channel 4

Television Scripted

Guilt Production Team - Expectation North, Happy Tramp North/Bbc Scotland

Karen Pirie Production Team - World Productions/Itv

Mayflies Claire Mundell, Brian Kaczynski, Andrea Gibb, Peter Mackie Burns - Synchronicity Films/Bbc One

Writer Film/Television In Partnership With Screen Scotland

Neil Forsyth - The Gold

Charlotte Wells - Aftersun

Krysty Wilson-Cairns - The Good Nurse