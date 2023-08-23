Aardman animated feature Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget will have its world premiere as a Gala screening on Saturday, October 14 at the 67th BFI London Film Festival (LFF).

The stop-motion sequel will play at the Royal Festival Hall on London’s Southbank Centre; and simultaneously at multiple UK cinemas.

Dawn Of The Nugget then debuts globally on Netflix on December 15.

Following the death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm in the first film, Dawn Of The Nugget sees Ginger and Rocky seemingly happy on an island sanctuary with their little girl Molly; until a new threat on the mainland forces them to break in to a mysterious facility.

The film is directed by Sam Fell, whose credits include ParaNorman and Flushed Away. Producers are Leyla Hobart and Steve Pegram.

The English-language voice cast includes Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi, Screen 2021 Star of Tomorrow Bella Ramsey, Imelda Staunton, Lynn Ferguson, David Bradley, Jane Horrocks, Romesh Ranganathan, Daniel Mays, Josie Sedgwick-Davies and Nick Mohammed.

The first Chicken Run film was a major hit in the UK and Ireland, opening to £3.8m and grossing a £29.5m total in 2000 through Pathe Distribution. “We’ve poured everything we’ve got into making this a treat for both die-hard fans and the new generation of families discovering Chicken Run for the first time,” said Fell. Kristy Matheson, LFF director, described it as “a film that’s brimming with fun and has such enormous heart.”

As previously announced, the festival will open on October 4 with the international premiere of Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn; play James Hawes’ One Life starring Anthony Hopkins as the American Express Gala; and close with the world premiere of dystopian feature The Kitchen from Kibwe Tavares and Daniel Kaluuya.