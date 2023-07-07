Christopher Murray’s witchcraft and revenge thriller Sorcery won the top prize at the 27th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (Bifan) tonight (July 7) in South Korea.

Onstage at the closing ceremony at Bucheon City Hall, the Chilean filmmaker dedicated the Best of Bucheon award for his folk horror film “to the people from the island where the film was shot – that is Chiloe - because it’s a story that is based on their story,” noting “the people from the island also participated in the film”. The award includes a cash prize of $15,400 (KRW20m).

The Chile-Mexico-Germany co-production made its world premiere at Sundance in January and its Asian premiere in Bifan’s Bucheon Choice: Features international competition.

The international competition jury lauded Sorcery for “vividly taking the audience to an atmospheric place and time” and blending “drama and mysticism to astutely depict a collision of colonial attitudes, local politics and indigenous magic”.

In the Korean Fantastic: Features competition, first-time feature director Kim Sung Hwan’s sports drama Iron Mask picked up the top Best Korean Fantastic Film award, also worth $15,400 (KRW20m), and local OTT platform Watcha’s Pick for Korean Fantastic award.

Award-winning Japanese horror master Takashi Shimizu and lead actress Tomoko Hoshi were on hand to present the world premiere of closing film Sana at the ceremony.

Shimizu confessed that he was still “wondering if this film is suited to be a closing film” while thanking the festival, and Hoshi elicited an audibly appreciative response and applause speaking in Korean as she introduced herself and said: “Thank you really for today.”

This year’s festival kicked off June 29 and has two more days of screenings left. Enthusiastic audiences have been back to packing festival venues, and on the industry side, participants – many returning to Korea and Bucheon for the first time in years since the pandemic – made the most of the screenings, meetings, forums and networking opportunities as well as the unofficial nocturnal eats and drinks for which the festival is also known.

As previously reported, the Network of Asian Fantastic Films (NAFF) saw Malaysian director Ananth Subramaniam’s black comedy drama The Passport pick up the top Bucheon Award at the project market where 122 companies had a total of business 605 meetings.

BIFAN 2023 winners

Bucheon Choice: Features

Best of Bucheon (KW20m): Sorcery, dir. Christopher Murray

Best Director Choice (KW5m): Superposition, dir. Karoline Lyngbye

Jury’s Choice (KW5m): The Artifice Girl, dir. Franklin Ritch

Audience Award: The Artifice Girl, dir. Franklin Ritch

Korean Fantastic: Features