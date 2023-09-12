China will be the 2023 country of honour at the Mipcom content market, which will take place in Cannes from October 16-19.

Sun Zhonghua, the vice president of Tencent, and CEO of Tencent Online Video, will give a keynote speech as one of the conference’s Media Mastermind series.

Further events include Fresh Content China, a session presented by the China Pavilion, featuring the country’s latest output alongside speakers from the China TV industry.

There will also be masterclasses on format adaptations in China and the use of latest technology within production, plus showcases on Chinese animation, scripted and non-scripted content.

Mipcom organisers said more than 300 delegates and nearly 40 companies from China are expected at this year’s market, the country’s biggest presence since 2019.

In total, 11,000 buyers, commissioners, creatives and producers from over 100 countries are expected at this year’s event.

There are also keynotes from Paramount president and CEO Bob Bakish, Warner Bros Discovery president of international Gerhard Zeiler, Canal+ Group chairman and CEO Maxime Saada and MediaPro Studio CEO Laura Fernandez Espeso.