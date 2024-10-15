Chloë Grace Moretz, Anthony Ramos, Manny Jacinto, Isabel May, Lukas Gage and Billie Lourd will star in the romantic comedy Love Language from financier Caviar, the company behind Sound Of Metal and War Pony.

After Everything director Joey Power is helming the story, which is scheduled to begin shooting this month in Chicago. CAA Media Finance represents US sales rights.

Ari Lubet is producing for 3 Arts Entertainment, Colin Jost and Jeff Grosvenor for No Notes Productions, and Bert Hamelinck and Allison Hironaka for Caviar.

Executive producers include Michael Sagol of Caviar and Tyson Bidner.

Based in Los Angeles, Brussels, London, Paris, and Amsterdam, Caviar’s credits include Chloé Zhao’s sophomore feature The Rider, and The Diary Of A Teenage Girl from Marielle Heller.