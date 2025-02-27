The worldwide debut of Universal/DreamWorks Animation’s live-action reimagining of How To Train Your Dragon will take place at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 2 – more than two months before it opens theatrically on June 13.

Franchise creator Dean DeBlois wrote and directed the feature, which takes place in a Viking settlement on the rugged isle of Berk. When Hiccup, son of the community’s ruler, befriends the dragon Toothless, he discovers the true nature of dragons, who have long been foes of the Vikings.

Mason Thames stars as Hiccup, and Gerard Butler reprises his voice role from the animated franchise as Chief Stoick the Vast. The key cast includes Nico Parker, Nick Frost, Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, Ruth Codd, Peter Serafinowicz, and Murray McArthur.

Marc Platt and Adam Siegel produced alongside DeBlois. The animated franchise grossed more than $1.6bn at the worldwide box office.

CinemaCon is scheduled to run at Caesars Palace from March 31–April 3.