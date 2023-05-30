Cineplexx Ljubljana in Slovenia has won the best new build cinema of the year prize at the International Cinema Technology Association’s 2023 EMEA Awards, which honours technological leadership, design and innovation in the cinema exhibition sector.

Cineplex Münster in Germany won the best cinema refurbishment of the year award while Forum Sittard in The Netherlands was named best classic cinema of the year.

The owners and operators of the winning cinemas will be presented with their awards on June 18 during ICTA’s award reception in Barcelona, just before the start of CineEurope.

Christof Papousek, CFO of Cinplexx Group, said that as its newest cinema Cineplexx Ljubljana “is an important component for the entire Slovenian market, as there was no adequate cinema offer in the capital for many years.”

Marie-Rose Vandenbergh and Antoine Vandenbergh of Forum Sittard, said: “As a fourth-generation family business, this recognition holds a special place in our hearts.”

ICTA’s directors said in a joint statement: “We are thrilled to honor these outstanding cinemas and individuals. Their investments into innovating the theatrical experience and their outstanding showmanship contributes hugely to driving local audiences to their cinemas.”