Public agency RioFilme has applied to increase annual funding allocated to international and local projects which qualify for the cash rebate of up to 35% as it seeks to further boost the city’s production profile.

Executives at RioFilme, parent body to Rio Film Commission, are awaiting approval from city leaders in June to raise the annual funding from R$15m (USD $3m) to as much as R$30m (USD $6m).

June is also when RioFilme will invite the next round of applications from producers of features, documentaries, TV series, shorts, and web series projects.

“Rio attracts productions because of our landscape and the city is used to opening its doors to production,” said Marcelo Calero, the city of Rio’s culture secretary.

“We have a strong tradition of culture and it’s related to the identity of the city,” said Calero, who noted that the funding was important in a climate where the city faced stiff competition from other production hubs in Brazil and around the world.

Fifty-three features and 66 TV series filmed in the city of Rio last year and there was a total of 7,174 shooting days. Calero said there were 2,213 shooting days in the first quarter of 2023.

Last year’s cash rebate attracted R$67m (USD $13.4m) inward investment into the city of Rio.