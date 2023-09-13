CJ Cultural Foundation, Korean Film Council, and Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) have launched the CJ & TIFF K-Story Fund

The fund will nurture, support, and champion Korean, Canadian and American filmmakers looking to develop their first or second feature and has been allocated an annual budget of C$30,000 over three years.

The goal is to support three creative teams and the applications process starts in November. Recipients will be unveiled in 2024 and on top of the development prize each will receive direct one-on-one mentorship on story development with CJ ENM.

“CJ & TIFF K-Story Fund is a testament to our commitment to nurturing new diverse voices and fostering cultural connections in the world of cinema,” said Anita Lee, TIFF chief programming officer.

“TIFF’s collaboration with CJ Cultural Foundation and KOFIC is a groundbreaking initiative providing support for filmmakers from diasporic communities. By supporting these storytellers in their early journeys, we are building cultural bridges and shaping the future of our industries. We can’t wait to see the remarkable stories that will emerge from this fund.”

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of the CJ & TIFF K-Story Fund, a platform that will empower the next generation of filmmakers,” said Park Kiyong, chairperson of Korean Film Council. “This fund is to invest in the future of cinema, and KOFIC will provide full support to the creators with the unique perspectives who seek opportunities. As a government agency, we also see this fund as an initiative to boost creativity in Korean and North American film industries, as well as to lay the groundwork for the prospective filmmakers.”

Heekyung Jo Min, head of corporate social responsibility at CJ, launched the K-Story Fund at K-Movie Night to coincide with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Korea and Canada

“It is our hope that this fund helps filmmakers in North America who are of Korean backgrounds, unleash their creative potential,” he said.