Veteran French director Claire Simon, whose doc Elementary is premiering as a Special Screening, is developing a film about Nobel prizewinning writer Annie Ernaux with the working title You Talk Of Ourselves.

The feature doc will look at the reaction of high school and university students to Ernaux’s work. It has been commissioned by La Grande Librarie, the French TV show with a huge influence on book sales in France,

Simon is also preparing two fiction projects. I Am My Father, inspired by the memory of her father and an untitled children’s film about a boy living with his disabled father.