Hong Kong filmmaker Clara Law will head the international jury for the 2023 Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA).

Law, who is based in Australia, will preside over a five-person jury, alongside Malaysian actress Yeo Yann Yann, German producer Anna Katchko, Japanese cinematographer Hideho Urata, and Saudi executive Faisal Baltyuor.

The full list of nominations for the 16th APSA will be announced on October 4; alongside the programme for the fifth Asia Pacific Screen Forum, which will run from November 1-4.

Both the Forum and the ceremony on November 3 will take place at the Home of the Arts on Australia’s Gold Coast.

Law has been making features between Asia and Oceania for almost 40 years, including 1992’s Autumn Moon, 2000’s The Goddess Of 1967, 1996’s Floating Life and her most recent feature, 2021’s Drifting Petals, which won the Golden Horse for best director at Taipei’s annual film awards.

The Youth, Animation and Documentary international jury will be chaired by Taiwanese filmmaker Midi Z, joined by Indian filmmaker Rima Das, and Japanese documentarian Hikaru Toda.

The APSA is organised by the Asia Pacific Screen Academy. “The Academy proudly grows to be more than 1,500 members strong in 2023, reflecting the exceptional screen storytelling expertise of the region and the cultural diversity that makes up this vast area like never before,” said Tracey Vieira, chair of the Academy.