Italy’s Coccinelle Film Sales has secured North American and Benelux deals for Veit Helmer’s Gondola.

Syndicado has acquired Gondola for North America and J&J Films for Benelux.

The sales are on top of previously announced acquisitions for Gondola in France, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Spain, South Korea, Brazil, India and Denmark.

Gondola is a poetic love story between two girls, told without dialogue, set on a cable car that connects two villages in the mountains.

Meanwhile Coccinelle has sold Groenlandia’s documentary Fragments Of A Life Loved by Chloé Barreau to France (Destiny Films), Brazil (Providence Filmes) and Spain (DocsBarcelona).

The documentary feature world premiered last year in Venice’s Giornate degli Autori section. The film reconstructs the life of director Chloé Barreau, based solely on interviews with the people who loved her.