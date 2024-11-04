Italian sales agent Coccinelle Film has secured international rights to Viktor Tauš’ Girl America (Amerikánka) ahead of its international premiere in the main competition of Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival later this month.

The fourth feature of Czech director Tauš, Girl America had its Czech premiere in September.

It is based on a true story of a woman who Tauš met when he was homeless in Prague shortly after 1989’s Velvet Revolution. Called Girl America, she was a young orphan raised in a Czechoslovakian orphanage, who hoped to find her father in America.

The film follows her life, revisiting the time period not through historical reports but through emotions, dreams and memories told in an immersive, colourful way. Real orphans, among other children, acted in the film which aims to change legislation regarding children’s orphanages and foster care in the Czech Republic.

Tauš said: “Girl America is about the power of having hope. It is a film for anyone who has ever felt marginalised or different, an acknowledgment of the fragility, loneliness, and worthlessness that can plague the modern spirit.“

Girl America is produced by Heaven’s Gate in co-production with Václav Dejčmar, Barrandov Studio, Voyo, Czech Television BFILM, KFilm Swiss, Lonely Production, Picturella, Jan Ečer. The film is a Czech-Slovakian-Swiss co-production.

Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival runs from November 8-24.