Rank Film (origin) Distributor Jan 31-Feb 2 gross Total Week 1 A Complete Unknown (US) Disney £1.2m £8.3m 3 2 Mufasa: The Lion King (US) Disney £1.1m £29.3m 7 3 Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (US) Paramount £708,000 £24.1m 6 4 Companion (US) Warner Bros £670,512 £737,840 1 5 The Brutalist (US-UK) Universal £607,434 £1.8m 2

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.23

Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown topped the UK-Ireland box office for an impressive third weekend for Disney; as Warner Bros’ Companion led the new titles with a fourth-place opening.

James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown fell 28% with £1.2m taking it to £8.3m total, now likely to overtake the £10.4m of Mangold’s 2006 Johnny Cash biopic Walk The Line before the end of its run.

It was a Disney one-two for a third consecutive weekend, with Mufasa: The Lion King falling just 20% on its seventh session with £1.1m. It is now up to £29.3m, overtaking 2001’s Shrek (£29m) and 2018’s The Grinch (£28.2m), with A Bug’s Life, Sing and Ice Age II all within its grasp during the next week.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 held on to third spot on its sixth weekend in cinemas for Paramount. The computer game adaptation franchise title put on £708,000 – a fall of just 18.8% - and is up to £24.1m, with the £27m of 2022’s Sonic The Hedgehog 2 still just about in reach.

Warner Bros sci-fi thriller Companion was this weekend’s highest opening title, starting with £670,512 from 561 cinemas at a £1,195 location average. The film follows a chain of events set off by the death of a billionaire, when a young woman and her friends visit his lakeside estate. It is up to £737,840 including previews.

Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist posted an excellent hold on its second weekend, falling just 14% with £607,434. Universal deftly managed the film’s expansion from 170 to 308 locations, and has now brought it to £1.8m – topping the £1.7m lifetime of Triangle Of Sadness, and ahead of The Holdovers, Phantom Thread, Tar, The Zone Of Interest and Anatomy Of A Fall at the same stage.

Despite the decent hold from The Brutalist, takings for the top five titles fell 19.9% on last weekend to £4.3m – the fifth consecutive weekend of decline this year. Perhaps of greater concern for exhibitors is the figures are down 42.7% on the equivalent weekend from last year; Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy on February 13 cannot come soon enough.

Cinemas hear Hard Truths

A Sunday-only release of Les Misérables: The Staged Concert through CinemaLive took a strong £544,384, from 391 sites at a £1,392 average. The hit musical has enduring cinema potential, with the 2013 film taking £40.9m and a 2019 release of The Staged Concert making £3.3m.

Lionsgate’s action title Flight Risk added £451,241 on its second weekend – a 44.3% drop – and is up to £1.7m.

Moana 2 added £408,855 on its 10th session for Disney – a 21.8% drop that brought it to £41.2m. It has now overtaken 2018’s Peter Rabbit (£41.2m) and could catch Paddington 2 (£42.6m) before the end of its run.

Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu scared up another £312,361 on its fifth weekend – a 42% drop that brought it to £12.5m for Universal. Already the distributor’s highest-grossing horror in the territory, it will overtake the totals of fellow genre titles The Final Destination (£12.8m) and Alien: Covenant (£12.9m) before the end of its run.

Romance We Live In Time leads Studiocanal’s slate, adding £300,829 on its fifth weekend – a 36.8% drop that brought it to an impressive £8.3m. It is still playing in sufficient cinemas to take advantage of Valentine’s Day audiences in the next fortnight.

Babygirl starring Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson added £276,561 on its fourth weekend for Entertainment Film Distributors – a 39% drop that brought it to £4m.

Wicked fell just 28% on its 11th weekend in cinemas for Universal, adding £258,653 to hit a huge £60.5m total as the highest-grossing 2024 cinema release. It is currently the 27th -highest-grossing UK-Ireland release of all time, and should overtake Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (£61.1m) before it closes out.

Mike Leigh’s Hard Truths starring Marianne Jean-Baptiste opened to £237,367 from 260 cinemas at a £913 location average, and has £327,633 including previews for Studiocanal. It is slightly behind the £285,674 three-day opening of Leigh’s previous film Peterloo from 2018.

With writer-director Jesse Eisenberg on the awards trail this weekend, A Real Pain added £203,009 on its fourth session for Disney – a 28.6% drop – and is up to £2.8m for Disney.

Robbie Williams biopic Better Man swung through a sixth weekend for Entertainment Film Distributors, with £172,409 taking it to £6.6m. It has now taken more than five times its £1.3m opening weekend, signifying good word-of-mouth from audiences.

Paddington In Peru added £160,089 on its 13th weekend in cinemas for Studiocanal, and has crossed £36m.

Conclave fell just 12% on its 10th weekend in cinemas for Black Bear, with £144,000 bringing the film to a strong £7.8m total - the distributor’s second-highest-grossing release behind Longlegs (£8.1m).

Steven Soderbergh’s horror-thriller Presence added £118,498 on its second weekend for Warner Bros, falling 59.4%. The first-person perspective feature has £691,754 in total.

Jason Reitman’s Saturday Night Live origin story Saturday Night started with £69,009 from 265 sites, at a low location average of £260 for Sony. The film has £113,672 including previews.

Studiocanal’s Maria starring Angelina Jolie added £60,124 on its fourth weekend. The Maria Callas biopic is up to £1.6m.

Horror Wolf Man fell 74% on its third weekend for Universal, adding £40,376 to hit a £1.2m total.

Naoko Yamada’s Japanese animation The Colors Within opened to £26,362 including previews for Anime Ltd.

Dawn Porter’s music documentary Luther: Never Too Much brought in £20,622 at the weekend for Sony, and has £187,540 in total following an event release on Thursday, January 30.

The second weekend of Indian action title Sky Force added £19,445 for Moviegoers Entertainment, with the film up to £113,440.

Gladiator II is closing out for Paramount, adding £18,000 on its 12th session in cinemas for a total just shy of £32m.

Animation Panda Bear In Africa added £11,753 on its third weekend for Miracle Comms, and has £58,007 in total.

Trafalgar Releasing’s concert film (G)I-DLE WORLD TOUR [iDOL] IN CINEMAS, about the K-Pop group (G)I-DLE, took £11,337 at the weekend and has £18,598 in total.

A re-release of Billy Wilder’s romantic comedy classic The Apartment brought in £2,957 for Park Circus.

A limited release of wine shop romantic comedy The Tasting took £151 at the weekend for Parkland Film Capital, with £2,290 including previews and a wider rollout around the country in the coming weeks.