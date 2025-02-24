The seesaw best picture Oscar race between Conclave and Anora swung towards Focus Features’ papal election drama on Sunday as it snatched the ensemble cast prize at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony.

Timothée Chalamet and Demi Moore earned best lead acting wins and lifelong activist Jane Fonda delivered a firebrand speech in Los Angeles. For the second consecutive year, Netflix streamed the show, which mostly went smoothly bar several technical glitches.

The ensemble award for Edward Berger’s Conclave starring Ralph Fiennes, John Lithgow, Stanley Tucci and Isabella Rossellini comes after the previous weekend’s Bafta best film win and will offer encouragement one week before the 87th Oscars. Anora will push it all the way after winning the Spirit Award on Saturday, as well as DGA and PGA honours over the prior weekend. A24’s The Brutalist, which did not win a prize on Sunday, cannot be ruled out of the race.

Chalamet confirmed his recent Oscar frontrunner status with a win for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in Searchlight Pictures’ A Complete Unknown in the US. “I want to be one of the greats,” Chalamet told the audience at Shrine Auditorium. “I’m as inspired by Daniel Day-Lewis, Marlon Brando and Viola Davis as I am by Michael Jordan, Michael Phelps, and I want to be up there.”

Golden Globe winner Demi Moore consolidated her position as the lead actress to beat for her role as a tormented ageing star who makes a fateful decision in Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance.

The supporting acting winners have been the same virtually the entire season. Kieran Culkin duly claimed the supporting actor award for Jesse Eisenberg’s road movie A Real Pain, and Zoe Saldana, who has blazed a trail in the past few months, won supporting actress for her role as a beleaguered attorney who comes of age in Emilia Pérez.

On a night when host Kristen Bell and presenter and SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher spoke about last month’s LA wildfires and paid tribute to first responders, Life Achievement Award recipient Jane Fonda took matters to another level when she issued a sobering address amid the tumultuous early days of Donald Trump’s second term as US president.

“This is big time serious, folks, so let’s be brave,” Fonda said, urging people to be empathetic and put aside political differences to find common ground. She invoked the spirit of workers rights activists Norma Rae, a fictitious character based on Crystal Lee Sutton, and Karen Silkwood, and members of the Hollywood community who resisted Senator Joseph McCarthy and the climate of fear created by his anti-communist hearings in the 1950s. “We are going to need a big tent to resist successfully what’s coming at us.”

She concluded, “We must not isolate,” she said. “We must stay in community. We must help the vulnerable. We must find ways to project an inspiring vision of the future, one that is beckoning, welcoming […] Let’s make it so.”

In television, Colin Farrell won male actor in a television movie or limited series for Max’s The Penguin and Jessica Gunning the corresponding female award for Baby Reindeer at Netflix.

FX’s Shogun began the evening with five nods in the television categories and won three, for drama series male and female actors Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai, and drama acting ensemble. Only Murders In The Building earned the comedy ensemble award.

Winners appear below in bold.

FILM

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig - Queer

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Pamela Anderson - The Last Showgirl

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison - Anora

Demi Moore - The Substance

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Jonathan Bailey - Wicked

Yura Borisov - Anora

Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro - A Complete Unknown

Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl

Danielle Deadwyler - The Piano Lesson

Ariana Grande - Wicked

Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

A Complete Unknown

Anora

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

The Fall Guy

Gladiator II

Wicked

TELEVISION

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

Colin Farrell - The Penguin

Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline - Disclaimer

Andrew Scott - Ripley

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Kathy Bates - The Great Lillian Hall

Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer

Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country

Lily Gladstone - Under The Bridge

Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer

Cristin Milioti - The Penguin

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano - Shōgun

Jeff Bridges - The Old Man

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne - The Day Of The Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada - Shōgun

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates - Matlock

Nicola Coughlan - Bridgerton

Allison Janney - The Diplomat

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Anna Sawai - Shōgun

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson - A Man On The Inside

Harrison Ford - Shrinking

Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Jean Smart - Hacks

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Bridgerton

The Day Of The Jackal

The Diplomat

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders In The Building

Shrinking

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Seri