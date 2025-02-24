The seesaw best picture Oscar race between Conclave and Anora swung towards Focus Features’ papal election drama on Sunday as it snatched the ensemble cast prize at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony.
Timothée Chalamet and Demi Moore earned best lead acting wins and lifelong activist Jane Fonda delivered a firebrand speech in Los Angeles. For the second consecutive year, Netflix streamed the show, which mostly went smoothly bar several technical glitches.
The ensemble award for Edward Berger’s Conclave starring Ralph Fiennes, John Lithgow, Stanley Tucci and Isabella Rossellini comes after the previous weekend’s Bafta best film win and will offer encouragement one week before the 87th Oscars. Anora will push it all the way after winning the Spirit Award on Saturday, as well as DGA and PGA honours over the prior weekend. A24’s The Brutalist, which did not win a prize on Sunday, cannot be ruled out of the race.
Chalamet confirmed his recent Oscar frontrunner status with a win for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in Searchlight Pictures’ A Complete Unknown in the US. “I want to be one of the greats,” Chalamet told the audience at Shrine Auditorium. “I’m as inspired by Daniel Day-Lewis, Marlon Brando and Viola Davis as I am by Michael Jordan, Michael Phelps, and I want to be up there.”
Golden Globe winner Demi Moore consolidated her position as the lead actress to beat for her role as a tormented ageing star who makes a fateful decision in Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance.
The supporting acting winners have been the same virtually the entire season. Kieran Culkin duly claimed the supporting actor award for Jesse Eisenberg’s road movie A Real Pain, and Zoe Saldana, who has blazed a trail in the past few months, won supporting actress for her role as a beleaguered attorney who comes of age in Emilia Pérez.
On a night when host Kristen Bell and presenter and SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher spoke about last month’s LA wildfires and paid tribute to first responders, Life Achievement Award recipient Jane Fonda took matters to another level when she issued a sobering address amid the tumultuous early days of Donald Trump’s second term as US president.
“This is big time serious, folks, so let’s be brave,” Fonda said, urging people to be empathetic and put aside political differences to find common ground. She invoked the spirit of workers rights activists Norma Rae, a fictitious character based on Crystal Lee Sutton, and Karen Silkwood, and members of the Hollywood community who resisted Senator Joseph McCarthy and the climate of fear created by his anti-communist hearings in the 1950s. “We are going to need a big tent to resist successfully what’s coming at us.”
She concluded, “We must not isolate,” she said. “We must stay in community. We must help the vulnerable. We must find ways to project an inspiring vision of the future, one that is beckoning, welcoming […] Let’s make it so.”
In television, Colin Farrell won male actor in a television movie or limited series for Max’s The Penguin and Jessica Gunning the corresponding female award for Baby Reindeer at Netflix.
FX’s Shogun began the evening with five nods in the television categories and won three, for drama series male and female actors Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai, and drama acting ensemble. Only Murders In The Building earned the comedy ensemble award.
Winners appear below in bold.
FILM
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
- Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
- Daniel Craig - Queer
- Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
- Pamela Anderson - The Last Showgirl
- Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison - Anora
- Demi Moore - The Substance
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- Jonathan Bailey - Wicked
- Yura Borisov - Anora
- Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
- Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
- Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- Monica Barbaro - A Complete Unknown
- Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl
- Danielle Deadwyler - The Piano Lesson
- Ariana Grande - Wicked
- Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
- A Complete Unknown
- Anora
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Dune: Part Two
- The Fall Guy
- Gladiator II
- Wicked
TELEVISION
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
- Colin Farrell - The Penguin
- Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer
- Kevin Kline - Disclaimer
- Andrew Scott - Ripley
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Kathy Bates - The Great Lillian Hall
- Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer
- Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country
- Lily Gladstone - Under The Bridge
- Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer
- Cristin Milioti - The Penguin
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Tadanobu Asano - Shōgun
- Jeff Bridges - The Old Man
- Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
- Eddie Redmayne - The Day Of The Jackal
- Hiroyuki Sanada - Shōgun
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
- Kathy Bates - Matlock
- Nicola Coughlan - Bridgerton
- Allison Janney - The Diplomat
- Keri Russell - The Diplomat
- Anna Sawai - Shōgun
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson - A Man On The Inside
- Harrison Ford - Shrinking
- Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building
- Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear
- Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
- Jean Smart - Hacks
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
- Bridgerton
- The Day Of The Jackal
- The Diplomat
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders In The Building
- Shrinking
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Seri
- The Boys
- Fallout
- House Of The Dragon
- The Penguin
- Shōgun.
