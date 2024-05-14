Tim Roth, Robin Wright and Mary-Louise Parker are among a starry ensemble in talks to join Kissinger Takes Paris, a darkly comedic package that Concourse is introducing to Cannes buyers.

Lucy Hale, David Cross, Jimmy O. Yang, Rob Corddry, and Dylan Penn are also in talks to star in the project, which Jeff Stanzler will direct from his screenplay and produce alongside Claude Dal Farra and Brian Keady of To Leslie producers BCDF Pictures.

Roth is being lined up to portray Henry Kissinger in the project, which presents him in 1968 as a middle-aged, washed-up Harvard professor who crashes the Paris Peace Talks set up to negotiate and end to the Vietnam War.

According to the logline he returns to America several weeks later as the second most powerful man in the world and an unlikely international sex symbol.

In real life Kissinger went on to become secretary of state in the 1970s and one of the most polarising figures in modern American history.

CAA Media Finance and Concourse Media jointly represent US rights, and Concourse handles international sales.

Concourse head Matthew Shreder and Grant Mohrman serve as executive producers. The concourse slate includes Ed Harris’ upcoming third outing as director on crime thriller The Ploughmen starring Nick Nolte, Owen Teague, and Bill Murray.