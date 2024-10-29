Concourse Media will commence sales at the AFM in Las Vegas next week on Wayfarer Studios’ buddy action-comedy Code 3 starring Rainn Wilson and Lil Rel Howery.

Code 3 follows a day in the life of two overworked, underpaid and nearly burnt-out paramedics. As one prepares to resign, he must tackle a final shift to train his replacement. Over the course of an exhilarating 24 hours, everything that can happen does happen, from the mundane to the extreme.

The cast includes Aimee Carrero (The Menu), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), and Rob Riggle (The Hangover).

Former paramedic Patrick Pianezza co-wrote the screenplay with Christipher Leone, who also directed. Wayfarer Studios’ Justin Baldoni and Andrew Calof produced alongside Lawrence Mattis of Circle of Confusion, Matt Smith of Electro Corduroy Entertainment, and Paul “Pizza” Pianezza of Realdream.

Steve Sarowitz is executive produced for Wayfarer with Michael D. Jones for Silver Hearts Productions. Megan Herring co-produced on behalf of Circle of Confusion.

Concourse CEO Matthew Shreder negotiated the international rights deal with Ryan Haidarian on behalf of Wayfarer and said, “Code 3 brings a fresh take to the buddy comedy genre in a hilarious way that we haven’t seen before.”

Wilson broke out with the American version of The Office and his feature credits include Wayfarer’s recent release Empire Waist, as well as Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and Jerry And Marge Go Large. Coming up is the comedy Inappropriate Behavior with Bobby Cannavale and Robert De Niro.

Howery is an actor and comedian who starred in Jordan Peele’s Get Out, and teamed with Wayfarer Studios on Clouds on Disney+. He will next be seen in Rian Johnson’s case-of-the-week mystery series Poker Face for Peacock, and Inappropriate Behavior with Wilson.

Concourse’s previous sales titles have included Chief Of Station starring Aaron Eckhart and Olga Kurylenko. Coming up is Sovereign starring Nick Offerman, Dennis Quaid and Jacob Tremblay in a true crime story about father and son anti-government extremists.

Wayfarer Studios’ current slate includes It Ends With Us, The Garfield Movie, Eleanor The Great, and Will & Harper.