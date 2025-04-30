EXCLUSIVE: Coproduction Office has acquired international rights to Swedish filmmaker and visual artist John Skoog’s debut feature If War Comes starring French actor Denis Lavant and produced by Sweden’s Plattform Produktion.

Lavant, best known for Holy Motors, has learnt Swedish for the role. He plays a farm worker who compulsively transforms his house into a fortress to protect himself and his neighbours from a possible enemy attack after seeing powerful images in a pamphlet entitled “If the War Comes”.

The film is now in post, with Coproduction Office launching sales at Cannes.

If War Comes is produced by Plattform Produktion, founded by Ruben Ostlund and Erik Hemmendorff, who are behind Ostlund’s Palme d’Or-winning Triangle Of Sadness and The Square and upcoming ensemble satire The Entertainment System Is Down, all of which have been handled by Coproduction Office.

Hemmendorff and Caroline Drab produce for Plattform Produktion. Co-producers are Sweden’s Film i Skåne, Film i Väst, Sveriges Television and BCD Film, Denmark’s Paloma Productions, the Netherlands’ Lemming Film, Poland’s Madants, and Finland’s BUFO.

Skoog’s previous works as a visual artist have screened at Berlinale, PS1 MOMA New York and Moderna Museet Stockholm.

“Denis’ body language is striking and captivating, perfect for the part,” said Plattform Produktion in a statement. ”Denis is a living legend, the dream casting.”