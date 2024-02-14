UK sales outfit Cornerstone Films has revealed details of Mike Leigh’s 23rd feature Hard Truths which reunites the auteur with star Marianne Jean-Baptiste, who was Oscar nominated for her role in Leigh’s 1996 film Secrets & Lies.

Hard Truths also stars Michele Austin, another star of Secrets & Lies, and shot in London in 2023. Following his historical films Mr.Turner and Peterloo, Hard Truths sees Leigh return to the contemporary world with a tough but compassionate intimate study of family life.

It is a Thin Man Films and The Mediapro Studio co-production, co-financed by Film4 in association with Creativity Media.

Bleecker Street will release the film theatrically in the US later this year, with Studiocanal releasing in the UK.