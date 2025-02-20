CPH:DOX has added a Summit event to its 2025 industry offering, to enable ‘critical discussions about the future of the industry’.

The CPH:DOX Summit will take place on March 24 from 12.30-17.30 CET, at the Social Cinema of Copenhagen’s Kunsthal Charlottenborg, as part of the CPH:Industry offering.

The event will feature discussions on ‘how documentary films can move beyond conveying facts to foster emotional connections with audiences and deepen public understanding of critical global issues’, according to the festival.

The programme has been curated by Paris-based independent producer Mark Edwards, who has worked at Netflix as director of European feature documentaries; and at Arte France.

Confirmed speakers include Helena Kennedy, director of the International Bar Association’s Human Rights Institute, who will give a keynote address on ‘Media Accessibility as a Human Right’. Rasmus Kleis Nielsen, director at the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at the University of Oxford, will give insights on the state of information in Europe, alongside Bulgarian investigative journalist Christo Grosev.

The Summit will also examine the impact of AI, looking at the need for regulation and industry-wide collaboration while protecting democracy. It will also explore how public broadcasters, film funds and independent filmmakers can leverage data and emerging technologies to overcome distribution challenges.

The Summit is presented in partnership with Documentary Campus and the Danish Producers’ Association. It is supported by the Creative Europe Media programme, UBOD, Producers’ Rights Denmark, Bayerische Staatskanzlei, Mitteldeutsche Medienforderung, Medienboard Berlin Brandenburg, and Sachsische Stiftung fur Medienausbildung.

“With social media now the main source of news for many Europeans, the need to work together to build a more inclusive and resilient media ecosystem is more urgent than ever,” said Katrine Kiilgaard, CPH:DOX managing director.

“The financing of documentary films has always been difficult, but never as much as now. Simultaneously, we live in a time where documentaries are more important than ever and where we need to ensure that production companies can survive and keep bringing stories from all aspects of humanity to both large and small screens,” said Anna Porse Nielsen, CEO of the Danish Producers’ Association.

CPH:DOX 2025 will run from March 19-30; with CPH:Industry from March 23-28. The industry programme announced its first batch of Conference speakers earlier this week; while the festival programme includes 56 world premieres across its competition sections.