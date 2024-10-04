Modern Films has acquired UK-Ireland rights to Jacob Perlmutter and Manon Ouimet’s documentary Two Strangers Trying Not To Kill Each Other.

The duo’s feature debut debuted at CPH:DOX in March, winning a Special Mention in the Dox:Award competition. Its festival run since has included Galway Film Fleadh and Melbourne; while it plays in Zurich Film Festival today (October 4), with upcoming slots at BFI London Film Festival and in the Best of Fests strand at IDFA.

Modern Films is scheduling a theatrical release for early 2025. Cinetic Media handles world sales on the film.

Two Strangers Trying Not To Kill Each Other tells the story of artist couple Joel Meyerowitz and Maggie Barrett, still in love after 30 years together but confronting the hard truths of life in the shadow of mortality.

The film is produced by Perlmutter and Ouimet for their UK company Manon et Jacob; with Signe Byrge Sorensen of Denmark’s Final Cut for Real, who also has Joshua Oppenheimer’s The End at festivals this year. Executive producers are Louverture Films’ Joslyn Barnes, and Mandy Chang, formerly of Fremantle label Undeniable. Backers included the Danish Film Institute.

Upcoming Modern Films’ releases include Johan Grimonperez’s Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat on November 15.