CPH:Forum, the financing and co-production event on the industry programme of Copenhagen International Documentary Film Festival, has selected new projects from the producers of Flee and Cow for its 2024 edition; and has refreshed its industry awards with six prizes.
Danish producer Signe Byrge Sorensen will participate with Freedom (working title), directed by Camilla Nielsson, who previously made Sundance 2021 title President about a challenger in Zimbabwe’s corrupt presidential elections.
Scroll down for the full list of Forum projects
Sorensen is CEO of Danish documentary production house Final Cut For Real, which has made films including The Killing Of A Journalist, A House Made Of Splinters; and Joshua Oppenheimer’s Oscar-nominated The Act Of Killing, as well as his upcoming The End.
UK producer Kat Mansoor, who produced Andrea Arnold’s 2021 bovine documentary Cow, will attend with Till Schauder and Sara Nodjoumi’s Project Z. Details on either project have not yet been disclosed.
Indian filmmakers Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh will present The Dirty Dream; the duo were previously Oscar-nominated in 2022 for Writing With Fire, their documentary about an Indian newspaper run by women.
There are 32 Forum projects, plus a further six work-in-progress titles, and eight titles participating in the Eastern European Change programme, highlighting projects from Ukraine, Moldova, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Revamped awards
The Forum has refreshed its industry awards, replacing the Eurimages Co-Production Development award with two new prizes.
The €20,000 Innovation Award is for projects by directors or visual artists showing potential for international cooperation; while the €30,000 Outreach Award aims to support independent production companies or directors with projects that seek to engage audiences internationally.
Both awards are for the 2024-2026 cycle, and eligible projects must comply with Eurimages’ support criteria.
The 2024 Forum will present three further awards: the €3,000 cash Rise And Shine prize, for the best project with international potential and no sales agent attached; the €5,500 in benefits Unifrance Doc Award, for the best French co-produced pitch; the NewImages – Forum des Images Award, inviting two CPH:Lab projects to the XR Development Market; and the Sunny Side Of The Doc Award, selecting up to three CPH:Lab projects for its 2024 edition.
Companies confirmed to attend the 2024 CPH:Forum include Netflix, Mubi, HBO Europe, Participant Media, Neon, Fifth Season, Amazon Studios and BBC.
The CPH:Industry programme runs from March 17-22; with CPH:Forum from March 18-21, and the main CPH:Dox festival from March 13-24.
CPH:Forum 2024 projects
Before the Fire, CO/AR/ES
By Angel Giovanni Hoyos, produced by Jorge Botero
Children of Honey, TZ/UK
By Jigar Ganatra, produced by Natalie Humphreys
Cinderella Unbound, UK/RO
By Ilinca Calugareanu, produced by Anamaria Antoci and Ilinca Calugareanu
First Woman, DK
By Patricia Drati, produced by Maria Helga Stürup
Freedom (WT), DK
By Camilla Nielsson, produced by Signe Byrge Sørensen
Haiti - Collapse, DK
By Martin Tamm Andersen, produced by Andreas Dalsgaard
I Am an Olive Tree, SE
By Yasaman Sharifmanesh, produced by Kristofer Henell and Erika Malmgren
I Am Pippi, SE
By Maria Loohufvud and Love Martinsen, produced by Maria Loohufvud and Love Martinsen
In Praise of Invasive Species, CA
By Mila Aung-Thwin, produced by Bob Moore
ISKRA (Spark!), SI/US
By Alenka Pavlin, produced by Errol Morris, Petra Vidmar, Geoffrey Smith and Cynthia Kane
Karsai vs. Hungary, HU/FR
By Marcell Gerő, produced by Jean-Laurent Csinidis and Sára László
My Estranged Sister, DK
By Marina Vorobyeva, produced by Julie Walenciak
My Skin and I, NI/US/DE
By Milton Guillen and Fiona Hall, produced by Nevo Shinaar and Brigid O’Shea
Oriente, DK/AR
By Juan Alvaro Hein, produced by Sidsel Lønvig Siersted
Our Sister Angela - Black Power in the GDR, DE
By Katharina Warda and Jascha Hannover, produced by André Schäfer
Podium (You Have Three Minutes), IL/CA/FR/CH
By Rachel Leah Jones, produced by Philippe Bellaiche
Powwow People, US
By Sky Hopinka, produced by John Cardellino
Project Z, UK, US
By Till Schauder and Sara Nodjoumi, produced by Kat Mansoor, Sara Nodjoumi, Till Schauder
Second Woman, UK
By Ursula Macfarlane, produced by Mandy Chang
Showtime in Helsinki, FI/SE
By Arthur Franck, produced by Sandra Enkvist
The Blue Sweater With a Yellow Hole, UA
By Tetiana Khodakivska, produced by Elena Saulich
The Broken Greenhouse, SE
By Lars Bergström and Mats Bigert, produced by Mats Bigert
The Call: A Political Odyssey, DK
By Lise Birk Pedersen, produced by Sara Stockmann
The Dirty Dream, IN
By Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, produced by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh
The Invisible World, DE
By Talal Derki, produced by Talal Derki
The Listeners, UK/US/FR
By Lindsey Dryden, produced by Samantha Steele and Lindsey Dryden
Timestamp, UA/NL
By Kateryna Gornostai, produced by Olha Beskhmelnytsina
Towards the Abyss, NO/DK/BE
By Mads Brügger, produced by Carsten Annonsen, Stig Andersen and Silje Viki
Tree People, US
By Regina Sobel, produced by Sarah Goodwin, Elliot Kirschner, Adam Bolt and Julia de Guzman
Under the Dream, MX/US
By Saelyx Finna, produced by Yollótl Alvarado, Isabel López Polanco and Laurie Polisky
Victor, US
By Stephani Victor, produced by Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Matt Radecki
Whispers in May, CN/NL
By Dongnan Chen, produced by Jia Zhao
The selected CPH:WIP projects in alphabetic order:
About a Hero, DK/DE
By Piotr Winiewicz, produced by Mads Damsbo and Rikke Tambo Andersen
Burnt Earth, FI
By John Webster, produced by Eveliina Kantola and Marko Talli
If Pigeons Turned to Gold, CZ/SK
By Pepa Lubojacki, produced by Wanda Kaprálová and Klára Mamojková
North South Man Woman, NO/LV/KR
By Morten Traavik and Mary Sun Kim, produced by Verona Meier
Unwelcomed, CL
By Amilcar Infante and Sebastian Gonzalez Mendez, produced by Sebastian Gonzalez
Confidential project from Yemen, YE
The selected CHANGE projects in alphabetic order:
Between Strange Borders, UA
By Mira Oyetoro and Sabina Asadova, produced by Mira Oyetoro
Echoes of Avey, AZ
By Atanur Nabiyeva, produced by Durna Safarova
Land of Fairy Tales and Dreams, MD/DE
By Denis Pavlovic
Language X, BY/PL
By Tanya Haurylchyk, produced by Katerina Barushka
Lessons of Chemistry, PL
By Magda Grudniewska
Nana’s Wings, GE
By Maradia Tsaava, produced by Mariam Chachia
Sacred Songs, GE
By Nona Giunashvili, produced by Mariam Bitsadze
The Ferryman, UA
By Pavlo Dorohoi, produced by Olha Symonenko
