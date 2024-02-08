CPH:Forum, the financing and co-production event on the industry programme of Copenhagen International Documentary Film Festival, has selected new projects from the producers of Flee and Cow for its 2024 edition; and has refreshed its industry awards with six prizes.

Danish producer Signe Byrge Sorensen will participate with Freedom (working title), directed by Camilla Nielsson, who previously made Sundance 2021 title President about a challenger in Zimbabwe’s corrupt presidential elections.

Sorensen is CEO of Danish documentary production house Final Cut For Real, which has made films including The Killing Of A Journalist, A House Made Of Splinters; and Joshua Oppenheimer’s Oscar-nominated The Act Of Killing, as well as his upcoming The End.

UK producer Kat Mansoor, who produced Andrea Arnold’s 2021 bovine documentary Cow, will attend with Till Schauder and Sara Nodjoumi’s Project Z. Details on either project have not yet been disclosed.

Indian filmmakers Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh will present The Dirty Dream; the duo were previously Oscar-nominated in 2022 for Writing With Fire, their documentary about an Indian newspaper run by women.

There are 32 Forum projects, plus a further six work-in-progress titles, and eight titles participating in the Eastern European Change programme, highlighting projects from Ukraine, Moldova, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Revamped awards

The Forum has refreshed its industry awards, replacing the Eurimages Co-Production Development award with two new prizes.

The €20,000 Innovation Award is for projects by directors or visual artists showing potential for international cooperation; while the €30,000 Outreach Award aims to support independent production companies or directors with projects that seek to engage audiences internationally.

Both awards are for the 2024-2026 cycle, and eligible projects must comply with Eurimages’ support criteria.

The 2024 Forum will present three further awards: the €3,000 cash Rise And Shine prize, for the best project with international potential and no sales agent attached; the €5,500 in benefits Unifrance Doc Award, for the best French co-produced pitch; the NewImages – Forum des Images Award, inviting two CPH:Lab projects to the XR Development Market; and the Sunny Side Of The Doc Award, selecting up to three CPH:Lab projects for its 2024 edition.

Companies confirmed to attend the 2024 CPH:Forum include Netflix, Mubi, HBO Europe, Participant Media, Neon, Fifth Season, Amazon Studios and BBC.

The CPH:Industry programme runs from March 17-22; with CPH:Forum from March 18-21, and the main CPH:Dox festival from March 13-24.

CPH:Forum 2024 projects

Before the Fire, CO/AR/ES

By Angel Giovanni Hoyos, produced by Jorge Botero

Children of Honey, TZ/UK

By Jigar Ganatra, produced by Natalie Humphreys

Cinderella Unbound, UK/RO

By Ilinca Calugareanu, produced by Anamaria Antoci and Ilinca Calugareanu

First Woman, DK

By Patricia Drati, produced by Maria Helga Stürup

Freedom (WT), DK

By Camilla Nielsson, produced by Signe Byrge Sørensen

Haiti - Collapse, DK

By Martin Tamm Andersen, produced by Andreas Dalsgaard

I Am an Olive Tree, SE

By Yasaman Sharifmanesh, produced by Kristofer Henell and Erika Malmgren

I Am Pippi, SE

By Maria Loohufvud and Love Martinsen, produced by Maria Loohufvud and Love Martinsen

In Praise of Invasive Species, CA

By Mila Aung-Thwin, produced by Bob Moore

ISKRA (Spark!), SI/US

By Alenka Pavlin, produced by Errol Morris, Petra Vidmar, Geoffrey Smith and Cynthia Kane

Karsai vs. Hungary, HU/FR

By Marcell Gerő, produced by Jean-Laurent Csinidis and Sára László

My Estranged Sister, DK

By Marina Vorobyeva, produced by Julie Walenciak

My Skin and I, NI/US/DE

By Milton Guillen and Fiona Hall, produced by Nevo Shinaar and Brigid O’Shea

Oriente, DK/AR

By Juan Alvaro Hein, produced by Sidsel Lønvig Siersted

Our Sister Angela - Black Power in the GDR, DE

By Katharina Warda and Jascha Hannover, produced by André Schäfer

Podium (You Have Three Minutes), IL/CA/FR/CH

By Rachel Leah Jones, produced by Philippe Bellaiche

Powwow People, US

By Sky Hopinka, produced by John Cardellino

Project Z, UK, US

By Till Schauder and Sara Nodjoumi, produced by Kat Mansoor, Sara Nodjoumi, Till Schauder

Second Woman, UK

By Ursula Macfarlane, produced by Mandy Chang

Showtime in Helsinki, FI/SE

By Arthur Franck, produced by Sandra Enkvist

The Blue Sweater With a Yellow Hole, UA

By Tetiana Khodakivska, produced by Elena Saulich

The Broken Greenhouse, SE

By Lars Bergström and Mats Bigert, produced by Mats Bigert

The Call: A Political Odyssey, DK

By Lise Birk Pedersen, produced by Sara Stockmann

The Dirty Dream, IN

By Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, produced by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh

The Invisible World, DE

By Talal Derki, produced by Talal Derki

The Listeners, UK/US/FR

By Lindsey Dryden, produced by Samantha Steele and Lindsey Dryden

Timestamp, UA/NL

By Kateryna Gornostai, produced by Olha Beskhmelnytsina

Towards the Abyss, NO/DK/BE

By Mads Brügger, produced by Carsten Annonsen, Stig Andersen and Silje Viki

Tree People, US

By Regina Sobel, produced by Sarah Goodwin, Elliot Kirschner, Adam Bolt and Julia de Guzman

Under the Dream, MX/US

By Saelyx Finna, produced by Yollótl Alvarado, Isabel López Polanco and Laurie Polisky

Victor, US

By Stephani Victor, produced by Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Matt Radecki

Whispers in May, CN/NL

By Dongnan Chen, produced by Jia Zhao

The selected CPH:WIP projects in alphabetic order:

About a Hero, DK/DE

By Piotr Winiewicz, produced by Mads Damsbo and Rikke Tambo Andersen

Burnt Earth, FI

By John Webster, produced by Eveliina Kantola and Marko Talli

If Pigeons Turned to Gold, CZ/SK

By Pepa Lubojacki, produced by Wanda Kaprálová and Klára Mamojková

North South Man Woman, NO/LV/KR

By Morten Traavik and Mary Sun Kim, produced by Verona Meier

Unwelcomed, CL

By Amilcar Infante and Sebastian Gonzalez Mendez, produced by Sebastian Gonzalez

Confidential project from Yemen, YE

The selected CHANGE projects in alphabetic order:

Between Strange Borders, UA

By Mira Oyetoro and Sabina Asadova, produced by Mira Oyetoro

Echoes of Avey, AZ

By Atanur Nabiyeva, produced by Durna Safarova

Land of Fairy Tales and Dreams, MD/DE

By Denis Pavlovic

Language X, BY/PL

By Tanya Haurylchyk, produced by Katerina Barushka

Lessons of Chemistry, PL

By Magda Grudniewska

Nana’s Wings, GE

By Maradia Tsaava, produced by Mariam Chachia

Sacred Songs, GE

By Nona Giunashvili, produced by Mariam Bitsadze

The Ferryman, UA

By Pavlo Dorohoi, produced by Olha Symonenko