Feature projects from the directors of Notes On Blindness and Honeyland are among those selected for CPH:Forum, the financing and co-production event on the industry programme of Copenhagen International Documentary Film Festival (CPH:DOX) that will take place in March.

The Forum has also added two new awards to the event which will run from March 24-27.

The Forum includes 30 documentary projects from 26 contries, spanning early to late development and production.

Director Peter Middleton will present UK title Landfall, produced by Hugh Davies and Clive Patterson for Fee Fie Foe and Insight Film. Middleton and James Spinney’s 2016 documentary Notes On Blindness was nominated for three Baftas including outstanding British film.

Macedonian filmmaker Tamara Kotevska will present The Mammoths That Escaped The Kingdom Of Erlik Khan, about a young reindeer herder who must choose between following his father’s ancestral footsteps or joining modern mammoth tusk hunters.

The projec’s producers include Denmark’s Sigrid Dyekjaer, producer of Oscar-nominated The Cave. Kotevska’s Honeyland was nominated for best international feature and best documentary feature at the 2020 Oscars.

The Forum selection also includes new films from Mark Cousins – Story of Documentary Film; and Maximilien Van Aertryck and Axel Danielson, directors of And The King Said, What A Fantastic Machine – with a new project called Being Human: Perspectives On Peace And Conflict.

The Forum is launching a new section named Roughcut, for projects approaching completion and aiming for a 2025 premiere. It replaces the CPH:WIP platform, and has titles for 2025 including Biljana Tutorov and Peter Glomazic’s The Last Nomads, an environmental documentary about a nomadic mother and daughter defending their herding tradition and mountain from militarisation.

The inaugural Forum awards are The Sandbox Films Science Pitch Prize, a $25,000 cash award highlighting an outstanding science documentary project; and the $10,000 Al Jazeera Documentary Channel Co-Production Award for a project highlighting urgent matters of our time.

Industry attendees confirmed include executives from Netflix, Hulu, HBO Europe; broadcasters including Arte, ZDF and the BBC; and studios including Fremantle and Sky.

CPH:Forum 2025 projects

CPH:Forum

Anatomy Of A Genocide (Nor-Cr) dir. Torstein Grude; prods. Torstein Grude, Sinisa Juricic

Being Human: Perspectives On Peace aAd Conflict (Swe-Den-Fr) dirs. Maximilien Van Aertryck, Axel Danielson; prods. Maximilien Van Aertryck, Axel Danielson

Confidential (Den) dir. Andreas Pichler; prods. Christian Beetz, Anne von Petersdorff

Earth Camp One (US) dir. Jennie Livingston; prods. Jennie Livingston, Mary Recine, Jamie Wolf, Eric Besner, Geralyn White Dreyfous, Donald Newhouse, Susan Newhouse, Caroleen Feeney

Hopefully, Not Today (Den-Nor-Ice) dir. Tereza Simikova, Eivind H. Natvig; prod. Peter Engel

House No. 7 (Syr) dir. Rama Abdi; prod. Hazar Yazji

In The Black Fantastic (UK) dir. Julian Knox; prods. Debo Amon, Ekow Eshun, Jenny Berglund, Patrick Bedeau, Arianna Nourse, Claude Grunitzky, Julian Knox

Landfall (UK) dir. Peter Middleton; prods. Hugh Davies, Clive Patterson

Metropolis (India) dirs. Anirban Dutta, Anupama Srinivasan; prod. Anirban Dutta

My Friend the Bear (US) dir. Drew Xanthopoulos; prod. Bennett Elliott

One Day in the Future (China) dirs. Hang Ji, Xuan-nian Jiang; prods. Hui-Chen Huang, Vincent Du

Pantheras (Nor-Por) dir. Salome Lamas; prods. Anita Norfolk, Pedro Duarte

Rescue (Den-It) dirs. Sine Plambech, Janus Metz; prods. Andreas Møl Dalsgaard, Sofie Husum Johannesen

Spaceman in Kongo (Con-UK-Den-US) dir. Maisha Maene; prods. Leo Nelki, Josune Hahnheiser, Dale Dobson, Maisha Maene

Story of Documentary Film (UK) dir. Mark Cousins; prod. John Archer

The Amnesiac (Swe) dir. Marcus Lindeen; prod. Jesper Kurlandsky

The Coil Case (Den) dirs. Camilla Nielsson, Ullannaq Ingemann, Kimmernaq Kjeldsen; prod. Dorte Høeg Brask

The Freedom Theatre (Den-Nor) dir. Nagieb Khaja, prod. Mette Heide

The Journey to Santa Rosa de Amanadona (Austria-Ven-UK-Fr) dir. Anabel Rodriguez; prods. Karin Berghammer, Sepp R. Brudermann, Anabel Rodríguez, Margarita Cadenas

The Last Witnesses (Den-Jor) dir. Omar Shargawi, prods. Katrin Pors, Aseel Abu Ayyash, Rula Nasser

The Mammoths that Escaped the Kingdom of Erlik Khan (Den-Mac-UK-Por-US) dir. Tamara Kotevska; prods. Sigrid Dyekjær, Harry Vaughn, Jean Dakar, Anna Hashmi, Enrico Saraiva, Tamara Kotevska

The Salt of the South (Tun-Fr) dir. Rami Jarboui; prods. Ramzi Laâmouri, Julien Coquet

The Truth (Den-Chile) dirs. Marianne Hougen-Moraga, Estephan Wagner; prods. Signe Byrge Sørensen, Alberte Lyngbo

Thermocene (It) dir. Giorgio Ferrero; prod. Giovanni Pompilli

Uncomfortable Truths (Can) dirs. Guylaine Maroist, Eric Ruel; prods. Genevieve Pigeon, Guylaine Maroist, Eric Ruel

Untitled Edward Said Documentary (US) dir. Maiken Baired; prods. Alex Gibney, Paul Dallas, Sarah Mowaswes

Untitled Horse Project (Nor) dir. Margreth Olin, prod. Margreth Olin

Untitled Science Project (Braz-Bel-US) dir. Emilia Melo; prods. Elijah Stevens, Julia Alves, Hanne Phlypo

Wolf Moon (Den) dir. Robin Petre; prod. Monica Hellstrom

Words We Never Say (Pol) dir. Agniszka Zwiefka; prods. Izabela Igel, Agnieszka Zwiefka

CPH:Roughcut

Four Brothers (working title) (Bel-Swe-Neth-Ger) dir. Pieter-Jan De Pue; prods. Emilie Blezat, Pieter-Jan De Pue, Bart Van Langendonck, Christian Beetz, Femke Wolting, Vincent Metzinger, David Dusa

The Alarmist (Den-US) dirs. Jacob Tschernia, Tomer Slutzky; prod. Kirstine Barfod

The Last Nomads (Rus-Mon-Fr-Sing-Bel) dirs. Biljana Tutorov, Peter Glomazic; prods. Biljana Tutorov, Peter Glomazic, Quentin Laurent, Rok Biček

The Sinner (Bul-Ger-Rus) dir. Bros Despodov; prods. Boris Despodov, Nana Frese, Miloš Ljubomirović, Dragan von Petrović

Virtual Girlfriends (Czech-Slovakia-Bul) dir. Barbora Chalupova; prod. Pavla Kimesova

CPH:Change

Entr’actes (Ukr-Bel) dir. Yuriy Shylov; prods. Olha Tuharinova, Maarten Bernaerts

Eyes Wide Open (Geo) dir. Sopho Apriamashvili; prod. Nino Orjonikidze

Import/Export MD (Mali) dir. Max T. Ciorba; prod. Sergiu Scobioala

Kura (Az) dir. Murad Allahverdi; prod. Afag Yusifli

Leave Easy Come Back Safe (Belarus-Ger) dirs. Sasha Kulak, Masha Maroz; prods. Sasha Kulak, Julia Shaginurova

Missing In Action (Ukr) dirs. Kateryna Holovko, Marharyta Melnychuk; prods. Aliona Kachkan, Eugene Rachkovsky

My Name Is Enough (Arg) dirs. Marina Arzumanova, Ani Grigoryan; prod. Ani Ordyan

Whispers of Womanhood (Geo) dir. Rati Tsiteladze; prod. Olga Slusareva