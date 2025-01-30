Feature projects from the directors of Notes On Blindness and Honeyland are among those selected for CPH:Forum, the financing and co-production event on the industry programme of Copenhagen International Documentary Film Festival (CPH:DOX) that will take place in March.
The Forum has also added two new awards to the event which will run from March 24-27.
Scroll down for the full list of projects
The Forum includes 30 documentary projects from 26 contries, spanning early to late development and production.
Director Peter Middleton will present UK title Landfall, produced by Hugh Davies and Clive Patterson for Fee Fie Foe and Insight Film. Middleton and James Spinney’s 2016 documentary Notes On Blindness was nominated for three Baftas including outstanding British film.
Macedonian filmmaker Tamara Kotevska will present The Mammoths That Escaped The Kingdom Of Erlik Khan, about a young reindeer herder who must choose between following his father’s ancestral footsteps or joining modern mammoth tusk hunters.
The projec’s producers include Denmark’s Sigrid Dyekjaer, producer of Oscar-nominated The Cave. Kotevska’s Honeyland was nominated for best international feature and best documentary feature at the 2020 Oscars.
The Forum selection also includes new films from Mark Cousins – Story of Documentary Film; and Maximilien Van Aertryck and Axel Danielson, directors of And The King Said, What A Fantastic Machine – with a new project called Being Human: Perspectives On Peace And Conflict.
The Forum is launching a new section named Roughcut, for projects approaching completion and aiming for a 2025 premiere. It replaces the CPH:WIP platform, and has titles for 2025 including Biljana Tutorov and Peter Glomazic’s The Last Nomads, an environmental documentary about a nomadic mother and daughter defending their herding tradition and mountain from militarisation.
The inaugural Forum awards are The Sandbox Films Science Pitch Prize, a $25,000 cash award highlighting an outstanding science documentary project; and the $10,000 Al Jazeera Documentary Channel Co-Production Award for a project highlighting urgent matters of our time.
Industry attendees confirmed include executives from Netflix, Hulu, HBO Europe; broadcasters including Arte, ZDF and the BBC; and studios including Fremantle and Sky.
CPH:Forum 2025 projects
CPH:Forum
Anatomy Of A Genocide (Nor-Cr) dir. Torstein Grude; prods. Torstein Grude, Sinisa Juricic
Being Human: Perspectives On Peace aAd Conflict (Swe-Den-Fr) dirs. Maximilien Van Aertryck, Axel Danielson; prods. Maximilien Van Aertryck, Axel Danielson
Confidential (Den) dir. Andreas Pichler; prods. Christian Beetz, Anne von Petersdorff
Earth Camp One (US) dir. Jennie Livingston; prods. Jennie Livingston, Mary Recine, Jamie Wolf, Eric Besner, Geralyn White Dreyfous, Donald Newhouse, Susan Newhouse, Caroleen Feeney
Hopefully, Not Today (Den-Nor-Ice) dir. Tereza Simikova, Eivind H. Natvig; prod. Peter Engel
House No. 7 (Syr) dir. Rama Abdi; prod. Hazar Yazji
In The Black Fantastic (UK) dir. Julian Knox; prods. Debo Amon, Ekow Eshun, Jenny Berglund, Patrick Bedeau, Arianna Nourse, Claude Grunitzky, Julian Knox
Landfall (UK) dir. Peter Middleton; prods. Hugh Davies, Clive Patterson
Metropolis (India) dirs. Anirban Dutta, Anupama Srinivasan; prod. Anirban Dutta
My Friend the Bear (US) dir. Drew Xanthopoulos; prod. Bennett Elliott
One Day in the Future (China) dirs. Hang Ji, Xuan-nian Jiang; prods. Hui-Chen Huang, Vincent Du
Pantheras (Nor-Por) dir. Salome Lamas; prods. Anita Norfolk, Pedro Duarte
Rescue (Den-It) dirs. Sine Plambech, Janus Metz; prods. Andreas Møl Dalsgaard, Sofie Husum Johannesen
Spaceman in Kongo (Con-UK-Den-US) dir. Maisha Maene; prods. Leo Nelki, Josune Hahnheiser, Dale Dobson, Maisha Maene
Story of Documentary Film (UK) dir. Mark Cousins; prod. John Archer
The Amnesiac (Swe) dir. Marcus Lindeen; prod. Jesper Kurlandsky
The Coil Case (Den) dirs. Camilla Nielsson, Ullannaq Ingemann, Kimmernaq Kjeldsen; prod. Dorte Høeg Brask
The Freedom Theatre (Den-Nor) dir. Nagieb Khaja, prod. Mette Heide
The Journey to Santa Rosa de Amanadona (Austria-Ven-UK-Fr) dir. Anabel Rodriguez; prods. Karin Berghammer, Sepp R. Brudermann, Anabel Rodríguez, Margarita Cadenas
The Last Witnesses (Den-Jor) dir. Omar Shargawi, prods. Katrin Pors, Aseel Abu Ayyash, Rula Nasser
The Mammoths that Escaped the Kingdom of Erlik Khan (Den-Mac-UK-Por-US) dir. Tamara Kotevska; prods. Sigrid Dyekjær, Harry Vaughn, Jean Dakar, Anna Hashmi, Enrico Saraiva, Tamara Kotevska
The Salt of the South (Tun-Fr) dir. Rami Jarboui; prods. Ramzi Laâmouri, Julien Coquet
The Truth (Den-Chile) dirs. Marianne Hougen-Moraga, Estephan Wagner; prods. Signe Byrge Sørensen, Alberte Lyngbo
Thermocene (It) dir. Giorgio Ferrero; prod. Giovanni Pompilli
Uncomfortable Truths (Can) dirs. Guylaine Maroist, Eric Ruel; prods. Genevieve Pigeon, Guylaine Maroist, Eric Ruel
Untitled Edward Said Documentary (US) dir. Maiken Baired; prods. Alex Gibney, Paul Dallas, Sarah Mowaswes
Untitled Horse Project (Nor) dir. Margreth Olin, prod. Margreth Olin
Untitled Science Project (Braz-Bel-US) dir. Emilia Melo; prods. Elijah Stevens, Julia Alves, Hanne Phlypo
Wolf Moon (Den) dir. Robin Petre; prod. Monica Hellstrom
Words We Never Say (Pol) dir. Agniszka Zwiefka; prods. Izabela Igel, Agnieszka Zwiefka
CPH:Roughcut
Four Brothers (working title) (Bel-Swe-Neth-Ger) dir. Pieter-Jan De Pue; prods. Emilie Blezat, Pieter-Jan De Pue, Bart Van Langendonck, Christian Beetz, Femke Wolting, Vincent Metzinger, David Dusa
The Alarmist (Den-US) dirs. Jacob Tschernia, Tomer Slutzky; prod. Kirstine Barfod
The Last Nomads (Rus-Mon-Fr-Sing-Bel) dirs. Biljana Tutorov, Peter Glomazic; prods. Biljana Tutorov, Peter Glomazic, Quentin Laurent, Rok Biček
The Sinner (Bul-Ger-Rus) dir. Bros Despodov; prods. Boris Despodov, Nana Frese, Miloš Ljubomirović, Dragan von Petrović
Virtual Girlfriends (Czech-Slovakia-Bul) dir. Barbora Chalupova; prod. Pavla Kimesova
CPH:Change
Entr’actes (Ukr-Bel) dir. Yuriy Shylov; prods. Olha Tuharinova, Maarten Bernaerts
Eyes Wide Open (Geo) dir. Sopho Apriamashvili; prod. Nino Orjonikidze
Import/Export MD (Mali) dir. Max T. Ciorba; prod. Sergiu Scobioala
Kura (Az) dir. Murad Allahverdi; prod. Afag Yusifli
Leave Easy Come Back Safe (Belarus-Ger) dirs. Sasha Kulak, Masha Maroz; prods. Sasha Kulak, Julia Shaginurova
Missing In Action (Ukr) dirs. Kateryna Holovko, Marharyta Melnychuk; prods. Aliona Kachkan, Eugene Rachkovsky
My Name Is Enough (Arg) dirs. Marina Arzumanova, Ani Grigoryan; prod. Ani Ordyan
Whispers of Womanhood (Geo) dir. Rati Tsiteladze; prod. Olga Slusareva
No comments yet