Feature film projects from Palme d’Or winner Cristian Mungiu, Neasa Ní Chianáin, Albert Serra and Kantemir Balagov are among 23 titles that have received a combined €7.1m in the latest session of Council of Europe co-production fund Eurimages.

The titles include five documentaries and two animations. Twelve are to be directed or co-directed by women, representing 39% of the total funding awarded.

Romania’s Mungiu, best known for 4 Months, 3 Weeks And 2 Days, was awarded €500,000 for his first English-language title Fjord, which shoots in Norway and stars Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve.

Ní Chianáin, whose 2022 film Young Plato won several festival awards, received €110,000 for another documentary, Behind The Green Curtain.

Balagov was awarded €471,000 for his English-language debut Butterfly Jam, starring Barry Keoghan and Riley Keough and set in New Jersey’s Circassian community. Balagov’s first two films, Closeness and Beanpole, both premiered in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard strand.

Spain’s Serra, winner of San Sebastian’s Golden Shell last year for Afternoons Of Solitude, received €500,000 for new project Out Of This World, also an English-language debut. Kristen Stewart was originally attached to star but dropped out last month, according to reports.

Eurimages April 2025 funding round