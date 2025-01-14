The 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards have reportedly been pushed back a second time due to the LA wildfires, moving from January 26 into February.

The event was initially postponed last week from January 12. The group had not confirmed at time of writing and it is understood no firm date has been scheduled.

Edward Berger’s Conclave and Jon M. Chu’s Wicked lead the nominations, announced in December, on 11 each.

Both features are nominated in best picture, best director and best adapted screenplay. Ralph Fiennes and Isabella Rosellini were recognised in the best actor and supporting actress categories, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for best and supporting actress, respectively.

Dune: Part Two and Emilia Perez each garnered 10 nods. Rounding out the best picture nominees are A Complete Unknown, Anora, The Brutalist, Nickel Boys, Sing Sing and The Substance.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Producers Guild of America said it was partnering with Entertainment Community Fund to establish a dedicated fund to support producers of film, television and emerging media affected by the fires.

The Guild will contribute a portion of the net proceeds from the Producers Guild Awards on February 8 to the fund. Members are also contributing and have committed $300,000 so far.