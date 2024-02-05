Edward Fletcher, the newly-appointed CEO of UK exhibitor and distributor Curzon has promoted five long-running Curzon execs to key posts in the company’s senior team

Laura Ferguson is now chief operating officer, taking on management of all Curzon business operations across finance, HR, technology and business affairs, with a special focus on the financial health of the business.

Ferguson has worked at Curzon for over 17 years, most recently as chief financial officer.

Alex Sheldon has been promoted to managing director cinemas, taking on a broader role in managing Curzon’s cinema businesses from his previous role as director of commercial operations.

Damian Spandley, formerly director of programming and distribution sales, is now managing director programming and sales. Spandley leads deals for Curzon with streaming partners, as well as overseeing Curzon Home Cinema and distribution sales activities

Jake Garriock, a Curzon veteran of 17 years, has been promoted to director of publicity, from head of distribution strategy and group publicity. Garriock has led campaigns for films including awards titles Parasite, Triangle Of Sadness and The Quiet Girl.

Patrizia Domicoli has been promoted from head of human resources to director of human resources after working at Curzon since 2018.



The senior team also includes Louisa Dent, managing director of Curzon Film; Susie Bould, director of marketing; and Leo Brend, director of technology.

Curzon’s slate includes Cord Jefferson’s Oscar- and Bafta-nominated American Fiction, which opened to almost £400,000 including previews this weekend in the UK and Ireland.