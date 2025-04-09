UK filmmaker Daisy-May Hudson’s narrative feature debut Lollipop has been picked up for UK-Ireland theatrical release by MetFilm Distribution.

The film will be released in cinemas on June 13. Architect handles worldwide sales on the film, which world premiered at Edinburgh.

Lollipop tells the story of a young mother in east London, played by Screen Star of Tomorrow 2023 Posy Sterling, who is released from prison after serving four months, and finds herself in a Catch-22: she can’t get housing because she doesn’t have her kids living with her, but she can’t get them back without a roof over her head.

The dilemma leads her to form an alliance with a childhood friend and fellow single mother, played by Idil Ahmed. Terriann Cousins also stars.

Olivier Kaempfer and Cecilia Frugiuele produce under their Parkville Pictures banner, with backing from BBC Film and the BFI.

Lollipop is Hudson’s scripted feature film debut and follows her 2015 documentary Half Way, which captured her family’s experiences of homelessness over a two-year period. Hudson also co-directed BFI London Film Festival 2024 documentary Holloway.

Hudson described the film as an ode to the “power of friendship and community”.

She told Screen the film is suited to a theatrical viewing, as: “Humans are built for connection and we need spaces where we can experience and feel moved together in the collective experience. We live in a society built on loneliness and the film is ultimately about the power of community and what it means to be loved and supported by another.”