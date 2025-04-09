Spanish filmmaker Rodrigo Sorogoyen has been named president of the jury for this year’s Cannes’ Critics’ Week, the festival’s parallel selection dedicated to first and second features running May 14-22.

Sorogoyen was forced to step down from the position ahead of last year’s festival due to personal circumstances and was replaced by French producer Sylvie Pialat.

Joining Sorogoyen on the 2025 jury are Oscar-winning British actor Daniel Kaluuya, Moroccan journalist Jihane Bougrine, French-Canadian director of photography Josée Deshaies and Indonesian producer Yulia Evina Bhara.

Sorogoyen’s films include The Beasts, which premiered in the Cannes Premiere strand in 2022 and went on to win nine Goya awards including best director and best film; 2019 drama Mother; 2018 thriller The Realm; and 2013 romantic drama Stockholm.

“Critics’ Week unequivocally demonstrates its support for and belief in the younger generation of filmmakers,” said Sorogoyen, describing the section as a place “to launch and strengthen the careers of young filmmakers”.

Critics’ Week will unveil its 2025 lineup on April 14.