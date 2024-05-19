Polish producer Dariusz Jablonski of Apple Film Production has been elected president of the influential European Producers Club (EPC).

Previously a vice-president of the EPC, Jablonski takes over from Gudny Hummelvoll who has held the post since 2020.

Pandora da Cunha Telles of Portugal’s Ukbar Filmes has been re-elected as a vice-president of the EPC, while Carlotta Calori of Rome based Indigo Film and Mariela Besuievsky of Spain’s Tornasol Films also become vice-presidents.

Speaking to Screen at Cannes, Jablonski stressed that the incoming team would focus on protecting independent producers, big or small “especially in light of more and more illiberal governments taking power.”

Also on the agenda is IP retention, data transparency from streaming services, and protection against copyright infringement by AI.

Outgoing president Hummelvoll stressed the EPC “fights for the diversity of the European industry. That diversity of many different cultures and languages is one of our big strengths.” Calori added: “As producers, we develop, we do a lot of research, we invest in first timers - we want to be able to work in a framework that allows us to do this in the most optimal way.”

Da Cunha Telles said it is important for the EPC to build bridges with exhibitors and distributors, and to find better ways of working with streamers and broadcasters. “We all feel that we should be closer to other associations to help strengthen the ecosystem.” Jablonski added: “This is a priority. We would like to look for allies… we must have a much stronger links to unite and to work together.”

Under managing director is Alexandra Lebret, the EPC has over 180 independent film and TV drama producer members from across Europe.